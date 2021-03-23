HandsFree Health and iHeartRadio Partner to Provide Free Entertainment to Customers WellBe Medical Alert PLUS | state





WAYNE, Pa., March 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Hands-free health, provider of WellBe, a secure, HIPAA-compliant, voice-activated virtual health assistant platform, today announced the inclusion of iHeartRadio, the free all-digital music platform. in-one, streaming radio and podcast. WellBe Medical Alert PLUS System which includes smart speaker voice assistant and 4G smart watch. This addition makes WellBe Medical Alert PLUS the first and only medical alert system to provide access to music, news, chat and entertainment from the # 1 audio company in United States. iHeartRadio offers free music streaming to all HandsFree Health users, including access to hundreds of major radio stations across the country with a simple voice command. WellBe Medical Alert PLUS is the first and only medical alert system to provide access to music and news from iHeartRadio. “The iHeartRadio partnership brings a valuable entertainment feature to our WellBe Medical Alert PLUS system for the elderly,” said Dennis boone Director of Sales and Consumer Marketing at HandsFree Health. “We didn’t want to be just another Personal Emergency Response (PERS) product. Providing access to music, news, sports and entertainment helps users feel more connected and provides daily value to our customers, whether they are at home or in the field. -to go.” IHeartRadio’s wide range of stations includes all genres of music, sports talk, news and entertainment. HandsFree Health customers can listen to top on-air talent, including Ryan seacrest, Delilah, Steve harvey, Elvis Duran, Mario lopez and much more. “Our goal is to be wherever our listeners are, about the products and services they use the most,” said Jessica jerrick, EVP of digital distribution and platform partnerships for iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “The WellBe Medical Alert PLUS system provides such an important service to the elderly and we are delighted to provide its users with some of the best audio and entertainment content.” iHeartRadio joins the growing list of information, news and entertainment partners available through HandsFree Health, including NPR News®, Accuweather®, Spotify® Premium and AudiobookStore.com®. The HandsFree Health devices that currently offer iHeartRadio include the WellBe Virtual Health Assistant smart speaker and the WellBe Medical Alert PLUS system. Media contact: [email protected] Commercial contact: [email protected] About HandsFree Health Hands-free health offers a range of products for consumers and businesses to bring people closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health creates intelligently designed and fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe, the first voice-activated virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice assistant, built on a trusted HIPAA compliant platform. The products are sold online at Hands-free health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, Kmart.com, Alibaba, with, and Newegg.com. Learn more abouthandsfreehealth.com, and follow with @handsfreehealth onInstagram,FacebookandTwitter. Show original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/handsfree-health-and-iheartradio-team-up-to-provide-free-entertainment-to-wellbe-medical-alert-plus-customers-301249466.html Hands-free health SOURCE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos