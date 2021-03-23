Entertainment
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, Bad Bunny ready for WrestleMania and more WWE Raw Fallout | Launderer report
WWE has been pushing full steam ahead. Monday Night Raw’s Martch 22 edition focused on key WrestleMania 37 matches. Three major competitions were held at the end of the night for The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Bad Bunny has been a thorn in The Miz’s side for months, and The A-Lister was fed up with it. Before beating Jeff Hardy, he challenged the Grammy Award winner to a match at WrestleMania. Bunny accepted this monumental opportunity.
With Charlotte Flair out of action for a few weeks with a positive COVID test, Rhea Ripley mobilized to challenge Asuka. The Nightmare has finally arrived and instantly feels like she is one of the best women in WWE.
Before accepting Ripley’s challenge, The Empress of Tomorrow faced another challenger. Peyton Royce stood up and pushed Asuka almost to the brink. It was a flying performance of an underutilized asset.
Randy Orton called Bray Wyatt again, and The Fiend answered the call. He and Alexa Bliss introduced The Viper once again, and this time they made their intentions clear. They wanted Orton at WrestleMania.
The main event angle of Raw also continued to grow. Drew McIntyre took out Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, leaving Bobby Lashley seething. MVP was forced to seek outside reinforcements against The Scottish Warrior.
It was a long night as always but filled with many interesting developments on the road to WrestleMania. Only time will tell if the right decisions are made to sell the best show possible.
Rhea Ripley arrived after Asuka’s match with Peyton Royce to announce that she wanted to fight the Empress of tomorrow at WrestleMania. The Raw Women’s Champion readily agrees, especially as Charlotte Flair may not be able to compete due to a positive COVID test.
The Nightmare is today one of the best female wrestlers in the world and she brings a unique skill set that no one can match. Despite that, it was unclear where she would fit into a WWE brand after ending her run in NXT by categorically putting Raquel Gonzalez.
It feels like WWE fell in this game. Asuka vs. Charlotte was the original plan, and it probably didn’t include Ripley, who didn’t have a build at this point. There’s a chance the Queen will be added to the contest to make her a Triple Threat, but that only happens if she’s cleared before the show.
While WWE loves to book women’s triple threat matches, Asuka vs. Ripley feels big enough that she doesn’t need anyone else. Let them both play. Alongside Sasha Banks against Bianca Belair, these two singles matches can define women’s journeys to ‘Mania, putting a huge spotlight on emerging talent.
Last year, The Nightmare and The Queen arguably stole the show when it comes to pure in-ring action. It’s possible, if not likely, that Ripley and Asuka could do even more together.
Peyton Royce asked Asuka for an opportunity, and she got it. The two stuck in a physical contest for a long time where the former IIconic was too frustrated to take down The Empress of Tomorrow. She ran into Asuka’s lock and patted.
It was a chance for Royce to prove that she’s undervalued, and she absolutely delivered. With the time she desperately needed, she pushed Asuka into a match that should have been played at WWE Fastlane with the title on the line.
It was proof that Raw’s women’s division isn’t as sterile as WWE makes it seem too often. The old IIconic has been shuffled into tag teams every round. Although she and Billie Kay had a connection, the alliance with Lacey Evans never worked.
It’s time to really let the women who can deliver shine. Royce has a knack for competing with the best of Raw and SmackDown. At the very least, she should have a multi-female opportunity on The Biggest Stage of All.
WWE brought in Bad Bunny with big plans to showcase one of the greatest musical talent in the world today. The stage is now set for how it will integrate WrestleMania. The Miz posed the challenge and Bunny agreed, a one-on-one showdown at the Show of Shows.
While the prospect may tempt some to buy the series, Bunny is definitely not ready to have a full match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He started training a few months ago, and it was probably more for a few places than a full game.
The A-Lister is a sure-fire veteran who can protect Bunny, but he’s not the type of star to truly elevate talent in the ring. He’s a steady, controlled heel that needs his opponents to be showy to perform at his best.
Fortunately, the easy answer is the correct answer. Miz and John Morrison can take on Bunny and Damian Priest. That way Bunny can get his moments in the ring, but Archer of Infamy can do the heavy lifting.
The Sexy Shaman and the Archer of Infamy deserve better than to look sideways. Priest has the potential to be a megastar for the next few years in WWE with the right version. Morrison is a journeyman who has earned a spot each year at the event. Let them all work and make the best match.
After Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a handicap match. MVP clicked. He decided he would find someone else to help Bobby Lashley gain the advantage against The Scottish Warrior. He went to a locker room that included Lucha House Party, Ricochet, and more for help.
Already, McIntyre has helped fend off Alexander and Benjamin after receiving a second life as members of The Hurt Business. It seems very likely that anyone sent after McIntyre will regret taking this chance.
However, there is an opportunity for WWE to rewrite someone’s fortune. The Hurt Business is an opportunity for new talent to get noticed. Someone like Humberto Carrillo or Akira Tozawa, who can barely get real screen time, might benefit from MVP advice or even a WWE Championship match.
All it would take is for WWE to let a wrestler get a cheap hit on the former champion. Let a young star shine by putting her in the limelight. Even if McIntyre does end up with revenge, it could be a big spotlight for someone to somehow underuse the “ Mania ” map.
Instead, it’s more likely that whoever goes up will be knocked down. McIntyre is such a massive star now that most of them aren’t going to mess with him.
Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss continued to brutalize Randy Orton on Sunday by responding to his challenge on Monday. The Fiend introduced The Viper with help from Bliss, and The Goddess showed off the WrestleMania sign.
Since its inception, Orton and Wyatt have had a unique rivalry. It’s a story that is about to come to its dramatic conclusion. Two nights of WrestleMania will lead to many types of wrestling, but nothing will be quite like this rivalry.
The question ultimately is what kind of match the WWE sets up for the two. It could be a wrestling match with some effects, but it will likely lead to a reception similar to their first match at WrestleMania.
It would be better for them to have some sort of movie match instead. The obvious answer would be a Firefly Fun House match, but The Fiend’s burnt face may be better used in a different kind of contest.
WWE has a major job to do in selling a live crowd the antics they got by with due to the lack of an audience. However, the payoff could be even greater if The Fiend’s fiery new powers could play satisfactorily.
