Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, Bad Bunny ready for WrestleMania and more WWE Raw Fallout | Launderer report

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has been pushing full steam ahead. Monday Night Raw’s Martch 22 edition focused on key WrestleMania 37 matches. Three major competitions were held at the end of the night for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bad Bunny has been a thorn in The Miz’s side for months, and The A-Lister was fed up with it. Before beating Jeff Hardy, he challenged the Grammy Award winner to a match at WrestleMania. Bunny accepted this monumental opportunity.

With Charlotte Flair out of action for a few weeks with a positive COVID test, Rhea Ripley mobilized to challenge Asuka. The Nightmare has finally arrived and instantly feels like she is one of the best women in WWE.

Before accepting Ripley’s challenge, The Empress of Tomorrow faced another challenger. Peyton Royce stood up and pushed Asuka almost to the brink. It was a flying performance of an underutilized asset.

Randy Orton called Bray Wyatt again, and The Fiend answered the call. He and Alexa Bliss introduced The Viper once again, and this time they made their intentions clear. They wanted Orton at WrestleMania.

The main event angle of Raw also continued to grow. Drew McIntyre took out Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, leaving Bobby Lashley seething. MVP was forced to seek outside reinforcements against The Scottish Warrior.

It was a long night as always but filled with many interesting developments on the road to WrestleMania. Only time will tell if the right decisions are made to sell the best show possible.