“ It would be an honor ” not to be loved





Wyatt Russell, who plays Captain America’s replacement in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, says he hopes people don’t hate him “too much”.

The pilot episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced a replacement for Captain America, and it wasn’t the title hero The Falcon. Instead, the man in the press jersey is John Walker, and actor Wyatt Russell says he’s is armed for the backlash. Russell saidUSA today,“People are probably going to hate it, and some are going to love it.” He went on to say that projects likeThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier“are there to make people feel emotions, and I hope that’s what this show can do for people. Hope they don’t hate me too much.” On the other hand, “it would be an honor, I guess, not to be loved in the Marvel Universe,” he said. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Actor Falcon & Winter Soldier Wasn’t Told He Auditioned For The US Agent An old Captain America bestowed his shield on Sam Wilson / The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) at the end of Avengers: Endgame, revealing that he had chosen to retire. In the first episode ofThe falcon and the winter soldier,Sam Wilson donated the shield to the Smithsonian Institution’s Air and Space Museum, but several months later Walker was introduced to the public as an American Agent. This reflects a scenario started in Captain America # 323, released in November 1986, in which John Walker is introduced as Super Patriot, an antagonist of the Star-Spangled Avenger. After Steve Rogers resigns, Walker is announced as his replacement Captain America # 333, published in September 1987. After a disastrous race, Walker becomes American agent in Captain America No. 354, published in June 1989. Russell says, “I don’t think there really have been a lot of MCU characters who have had the dilemma that he’s had of trying to fit into that kind of moralistic superhero world to do that. in his own way, and he’s willing to do it well. But his way is a very specific way he’s learned by being essentially a trained human hunter. I mean, that’s what Marines are. They aren’t Steve. Rogers, they’re not the same. They’re not like Boy Scouts anymore. They’re a little more knotty. “ Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly and Daniel Brhl. New episodes debut Fridays on Disney +. KEEP READING: Falcon & Winter Soldiers New Captain America Is The Ultimate Betrayal Source:USA today Cowboy Bebop: Danielle Pineda shows off her Faye Valentine haircut to mark the end of the shoot

About the Author Kelvin Childs

(477 Articles published)

As a longtime comic book fan and aspiring artist, Kelvin Childs is happy to contribute to CBR. He writes stories about comics, movies, and TV shows that are packed with behind-the-scenes knowledge and things you didn’t know about your favorite characters, shows, and movies. He watches most of the Arrowverse shows, loves the DC Extended Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and loves the comics from Marvel, DC, and other companies alike. He has worn a variety of hats throughout his career, including editing feature films for Gannett News Service and Newhouse News Service, dealing with TV coverage and music, movie reviews, humor reviews and commentary. policies. He was also a freelance editor for BET’s Young Sisters and Brothers (YSB) magazine. Follow him on Twitter at @kelvin_childs. More Kelvin Childs







