LAPD pledges to strengthen DUI enforcement after Hollywood crash





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Veteran Fox11 reporter Hal Eisner continues to recover in hospital after being one of five people injured when a drunk driver crashed into a Hollywood Boulevard storefront Friday after- midday. On Saturday, Eisner thanked the community for their support and provided an update on his condition.

“As I lay here in a hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai, I want to take a minute to say thank you, I love you, you are amazing and I am grateful,” Eisner wrote on Facebook. “I’m grateful to be alive. I’m grateful for all of your heartfelt comments and the many feelings you have expressed since Friday’s terrible auto-pedestrian accident that involved FOX11 photographer Joab Perez, myself and three others. people on Hollywood Blvd. “ “Joab and I were interviewing for an article for the FOX11 6.o’clock News,” he continued. “I have a gash on my right hand, a broken knee and some pretty severe and painful back spasms. I have a leg brace, my hand is wrapped and the spasms are very painful. But I’m going to get over it. . One of the best meds has been your attention and your radiance! Thank you for your love and support! Hugs! “

The car struck a group of pedestrians on the sidewalk when it crashed in front of Highland Market at 6818 Hollywood Blvd. near the El Capitan Theater at around 3:05 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the motorist, who was not immediately identified, was driving the wrong way when he pulled off the road in the Hollywood Walk of Fame tourist area. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Four people were taken to hospital, all of whom are expected to survive. According to ABC7, the driver was unharmed and said he fell asleep while driving, although he failed field sobriety tests. In the aftermath of Friday’s crash, the LAPD pledged to step up DUI law enforcement efforts with fatal traffic crashes on the rise in Los Angeles. According to the LAPD, there have been 62 fatal crashes so far this year, up from 46 so far in 2020.

During the week of March 12-19, the LAPD made 18 arrests for DUI after being involved in car crashes. “Motorists can expect to see a high visibility traffic enforcement and an ongoing commitment to educating the public about the dangers of driving under the influence, whether it is because of alcohol or drugs like driving. marijuana or prescription drugs, ”LAPD said. “Be responsible, whether you drink, ride home with a carpooling, designated driver or use public transport, lives depend on it.”

