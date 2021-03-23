David Dobrik posts second video of sexual assault apology





Dobrik apologizes on the floor.

Photo: YouTube YouTuber David Dobrik joins the likes of Shane Dawson and Tana Mongeau in apologizing for his apologies in a new upload to his main channel. For a second time, Dobrik addressesher involvement in the 2018 sexual assault allegation of an anonymous victim, Hannah,against his Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis, who was reported by Insider Last week. At 1:45 a.m. ET Tuesday, sitting on the floor in his mansion, Dobrik filmed a second video without people telling me what to do, giving me advice. I want to apologize to her and her friends for putting them in an environment I allowed that made them feel their safety and values ​​were compromised, he said. I am really sorry. I was completely out of touch with the fact that when people were asked to shoot videos with us, especially videos that relied on shock for views or whatever, it was that I was creating an unfair power dynamic. I didn’t know this before. He is also speaking to other women who have made allegations against Zeglaitis in the past, either in public or in private. I’m sorry I took Dom’s word for what happened in these certain situations and I didn’t believe you, he addressed them directly. And not only did I not believe you, but I made a joke about the kind of person Dom was because I couldn’t understand one of my childhood friends doing that to people and hurting people. Dobriks’ original apology last week was less than three minutes long, had comments disabled, and was posted on his podcast channel, where he has a fraction of his core subscribers. Before posting his final apologies, Dobrik deleted over 17 million video views, according to Social Blade, which adds to a total of 95.6 million deleted views since the allegations were reported. Its sponsors Honey, EA Sports, Chipotle, and more have all withdrawn their approvals. SeatGeek, the company that has funded many Tesla Dobriks and auto giveaways, has officially said it has no plans to work with him again. On Monday, Dobrik stepped down from the board of his photo-sharing app, Dispo, after a major venture capital firm pulled out. I know how crazy it seemed to me that there was some kind of toxicity or some kind of power dynamic in my group of friends, Dobrik finished. But, especially when creating content that you’re trying to attract an audience or make you laugh at, really take a moment and watch where the jokes end and the feelings begin.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos