Blakeway to explore Hollywood’s “Golden Year” for C5; Cream Productions up four





Blakeway revisits Hollywood’s golden age with two specials UK-based Zinc Media Group factual producer Blakeway Productions won a two-part commission with Channel 5, exploring the heyday of Hollywood of decades past. Through two 90-minute specials, 1939: Hollywood’s golden year will feature a group of family members, friends and experts such as Judy Garland’s daughter, Lorna Luft; actor and writer Stephen Fry (pictured); Tarquin, the son of Laurence Olivier and director Peter Bogdanovich, to celebrate the films of a pivotal year in which classics like The Wuthering Heights, The Wizard of Oz and Blown away by the wind have been done. Daniel Pearl, vice president, editor of Channel 5, said in a statement, “This show will take an in-depth look at one of Hollywood’s most glamorous moments that I know our viewers will love. With never-before-seen footage and interviews with the people who knew them best, it will reveal some of the best-kept secrets of the town of Tinsel’s most famous icons. The factual specialist prodco was also returned to service for a second season of The History of Great Britain by Tony Robinson, co-produced by Motion Content Group. (By Barry Walsh) Cream Productions strengthens its team with promotions Toronto Cream Productions unveiled four key management moves this week, including a new senior vice president and chief executive. Former VP of Production Patrick Cameron has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations, working with CEO David Brady and President Kate Harrison Karman to run the business on a day-to-day basis. Cameron has over two decades of experience including the Netflix series Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan, which reached number four for the streamer in the world and number two in the United States. Shawn Gerrard will be the new post-production manager for prodco. Gerrard has over a decade of experience, working with platforms and networks such as Netflix, BBC, and PBS. Matt MacLellan and Francine DiBacco, meanwhile, were selected as supervising executive producers, reporting to Cameron. MacLellan is a veteran of the Toronto film industry, working on projects for clients such as Netflix, Hulu, and CNN. He will oversee the company’s executive producer team, as well as managing schedules and full budgets for Cream’s development roster. DiBacco previously served as Production Manager, Stick Handling Series for Netflix, History Channel and Discovery UK. She will run Cream’s production office, train and coach team members, and also do budgeting and planning with MacLellan. “This trio of promotions reflects our passionate history and the unparalleled talent we retain and develop at Cream Productions,” says Cameron. “Gerrard, MacLellan and DiBacco’s in-depth television and film knowledge, coupled with their enthusiasm and energy, will advance our commitment to creating exciting experiences for our customers and viewers. (By Brendan Christie)







