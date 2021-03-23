Pete Davidson’s latest romance could be with the Bridgerton star





Pete Davidson continues to be romantically linked with attractive and talented female celebrities by spending time with Phoebe Dynevor, one of the stars of “Bridgerton”. Page six reported that “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 27, and British actress, 25, who rose to fame playing Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, kept company in the UK and New York. Last Sunday Davidson was spotted in Altrincham, a historic market town outside of Manchester, England, where Dynevor was born and raised. A british fan posted a selfie with Davidson on Facebook, writing: “Weird Altrincham Spot of the Day Pete Davidson in the Market District … he’s staying in Altrincham with friends.” Page Six reported that Dynevor was living in the Manchester area with his mother, Sally Dynevor, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sally Dynevor is also an actress who appears in the longtime British soap opera Coronation Street. In February, Dynevor traveled to New York City, where Davidson lives and works on “Saturday Night Live”. The actress posted photos of Brooklyn on Instagram with the caption, “I’m grateful to be here for a hot second,” adding a heart-shaped emoji. Around this time, Rege-Jean Page, the co-star of Dynevor’s “Bridgerton”, flew from London to New York City to host “Saturday Night Live”. Page, who plays the romantic love interest of Dynevor, the dashing Duke of Hastings, appeared in a skit with Davidson, in which they satirized the steamy “Bridgerton” love scenes. Representatives for Dynevor and Davidson did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment on a possible brewing romance between the two. That there is anything in this report about Dynevor rekindles the idea that Davidson is highly desirable to an array of already popular or emerging female stars. The tall and disgusting “King of Staten Island” comedian was previously engaged to pop singer Ariana Grande and has been linked to British actress Kate Beckinsale and “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” actress Margaret Qualley. Davidson’s most recent known romance, with Cindy Crawford’s model daughter Kaia Gerber, 19, ended before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The short-lived relationship reportedly ended in January 2020 after the teenage model realized that Davidson, then 26, was a little too old for her and after her well-known and self-described mental health issues have become “overwhelming,” Page Six reported at the time. A source told Page Six that “Pete has a certain MO, and he’s very intense with his girlfriends.” News that Davidson could be enjoying a new romance with Dynevor also comes after his lawyer recently had to decline a press release, claiming that the comedian married a childhood friend named Michelle and started a production company with her. “Not a word of that is true,” Davidsons’ attorney told Page Six in a statement. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We investigate and consider all remedies legal and fair. The woman was then arrested late last week for trespassing on Davidson’s home on Staten Island, NBCNewYork.com reported.







