



When the Springfields Walkathon Derby closed on May 18, 1934, it left a mountain of unpaid bills and eight groggy couples. The “walk-till-you-drop” competition, organized under a large tent in Second and Mason streets, began on May 5, 1934, with several dozen pairs of participants. In addition to the walkers, the promoters promised 24 hours of entertainment a day, featuring bands, emcees, comedians and a clown. The tent was packed with circus seating and included a pretentious platform, speaker system, and orchestra stand, the Illinois State Journal said in its article on the fence. However, spectators were not in a hurry to the show in planned numbers and cash compensation was lacking for most contestants and assistant staff, employees said. The highlight came last night when a local tent group obtained a writ of seizure, which was served around midnight. Those connected with the show, including several sore and tired marathon runners, doubted where the cash proceeds were. Virtually all of them go unpaid, they said. In the story of the stop, the Journal said the marathon started with 24 couples. In an advertisement disguised as a newspaper article on May 12, the promoters claimed 36 couples entered the contest, including one from Paris, France. Despite their numbers, most of the applicants came from central Illinois, the Journal reported. The promoters promised a prize of $ 500 to the last couple standing, although any couple who completed the first week were supposed to receive $ 10. The Walkathon also features four emcees, led by songwriter Al Baker, assisted by Larry Bloom, Little Jack (Falls) Little and Miss Ruby Heath, according to the May 12 story. The Walkathon is broadcast three times a day on the WTAX station. The owner of the walkathon would be George Reed of Joliet. Police seized an automobile belonging to the show manager, identified only as William Welsh, when they closed the contest. This was perhaps the only asset the marathon had available for the surrender; there was no follow-up article in the Journal, and most, if not all, of those involved in the show probably did not make any money from it. A pair of competitors may have left the marathon happy anyway: Georgie Woods and Lester Lancaster, unspecified city (s), tied the knot in the marquee on the evening of May 18, just hours before the police did not settle. The debacle led Springfield City Council to pass new rules for marathon competitions. The month after the marathon ended, the city decreed that any future marathon promoter had to post a bond guaranteeing the payment of prizes and had to obtain a city license whose fee was $ 500, so high that marathoners were essentially charged. in Springfield. Originally published on SangamonLink.org, the online encyclopedia of the Sangamon County Historical Society. SangamonLink, which has 1,300 entries so far, is available 24/7 and is always free to read.

