Jamie Foxx Mike Tyson Limited Series Drama Set with Antoine Fuqua directing





The actor's long-running boxer drama was previously planned as a movie.

Antoine Fuqua has signed on to direct Jamie Foxx, controversial boxing legend Mike Tyson. Additionally, the project, which has long been in the making as a movie, is now being purchased as a licensed limited series instead. The series, which will “cover the life” of Tyson, has another big hitter behind the camera: Martin Scorsese (Goodfellas) is part of the executive production team, marking Scorsese’s first return to the ring in a dramatic project since his iconic Oscar-winning film Angry bull 41 years ago. “I’ve been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in a statement. With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement of fans following my return to the ring, now is the perfect time. I look forward to working with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey, but also inspires and entertains. “ The project is slated to be purchased from various outlets and streaming networks, and comes in the wake of Hulu’s February announcement of its own Tyson limited series, Iron mike, of the team behindMe, Tonya.Tyson had previously called the Hulu Project a “dull cultural diversion from the tone of my life story … making this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for the dollars rather than the respect for black rights, especially after everything that happened in 2020. “ The film project went through several directors, including Scorsese himself and Todd Phillips, with Paramount Pictures previously attached. Sources claim that Tysons ‘camp received calls from major studios who wanted to work with him on an authorized story after Hulus’ announcement. Finding a buyer for this new project could prove tricky, however. While there is undoubtedly public interest in a biopic of Tyson, who is arguably the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, especially with auspices like Foxx, Fuqua and Scorsese involved given that this is an authorized project, with Tyson collaborating with the creative team and on board as an executive. producer, will almost certainly cause public skepticism about his accuracy and willingness to tackle frankly the more controversial aspects of the boxer’s life (namely, Tyson was convicted of catching an 18-year-old in 1992), as well as the potential discomfort with the fact that Tyson will apparently profit from the business. Last year, Foxx showed off his physical transformation to play boxer, as well as his Tyson voice impression. Other executive producers on the project include Rick Yorn, Ian Montone, Chuck Pacheco, James Barnett, Sophie Watts, John Ryan Jr. and Kiki Tyson. Tyson staged a return to boxing after his release and lost in a rematch to Evander Holyfield in 1997 in which he was disqualified for biting a piece of his opponent’s ear. He retired in 2006 but returned to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. last year. On the entertainment side, Tyson got played in 2009The hangoverand teamed up with Spike Lee to present his solo show on Broadway. The production aired on HBO in 2013. It released aNew York Timesbest-selling autobiography and touched on several animated series, including Adult Swim’sMysteries of Mike Tyson. He also produced the feature filmFields,a boxing doc who examined the lives and careers of Tyson, Holyfield and Bernard Hopkins.







