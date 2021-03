Cartel signs Michael Taylor, Curtis Kheel and Niki Koss – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Management company and production company The Cartel signed a trio of new clients: In the badlands and Challenge executive producers Michael Taylor, Why do women kill producer consultant and great hotel co-EP Curtis Kheel, and Famous lover actor Niki Koss. Koss starred in Freeform’s Famous lover like Alexis Glenn, where she was a series regular opposite Bella Thorne, Charlie DePew, Carter Jenkins and Georgie Flores. She also appeared in Zombie Apocalypse Scouts Guide, Red Wing, Apparition, Girl on the Edge, Milking, and Warning shot. She acted and produced Dream Catcher and Bury Yasmeen. Koss also won the Woman Director of the Year award at the 2019 Burbank International Film Festival and is an alumnus of the Sundance Institute Directing Fellowship. The Cartel represents Koss for literature. It remains represented by McKeon / Myones Entertainment for talent. Taylor is best known for writing and executive producing Syfy Challenge, which ran for four seasons from 2013 to 2015. He is executive producer of the upcoming animated drama AMC Pantheon, and previously produced by AMC management In the badlands and Turn: Washington’s spies. His additional credits include Battlestar Galatica, Stephen King’s The dead zone, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Kheel is currently a CBS All Access consultant producer ‘ Why do women kill, with Lucy Liu. His previous credits include ABC great hotel and Always starred, For life Sly Maidsand Freeform’s The liar’s game. He previously worked on Hellcats, Eureka, The Dresden files, Kyle XY and the original Charm. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with such amazing creatives, and we look forward to helping them take the next steps in their careers,” said Stan Spry, CEO of The Cartel.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos