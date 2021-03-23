Entertainment
Falcon & Winter Soldier opening scene proves Steve’s point of view in Civil War
The opening of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier proves a point made by Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War regarding the Sokovia Accords.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldieropening scene ofreaffirms Steve’s argument inCaptain America: Civil Warabout the Sokovia accords, proving one of his main points about the problems that the sequel would pose. WandaVision, which was limited to the Westview, New Jersey setting, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues Phase 4 of the MCU by offering a broader look at a Publish Avengers: Endgame world after the victory at the Battle of Earth caused the Avengers to disband, and Steve Rogers stepped down from his role as American patriotic symbol, Captain America.
Six months after the events of End of Game, episode 1 New World Order shows how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier world is in the throes of instability, which increases the need for a hero like Captain America. While Steve passed the Captain America mantle on to Sam in End of Game, Sam gives the shield to the Smithsonian Museum for the Captain America exhibit, withdrawing the title because he felt it belonged to Steve alone. As Col. Rhodes and Sam explore the exhibit, one of the exhibits depicting major events in Steves’ life describes the establishment of the Sokovia Accords and the division he created between the Avengers – who split apart. on whether every overpowered individual should reveal their secret. government identity and whether superheroes are to be viewed as arms of the government of their respective countries. In an episode that highlights the impact of Captain Americas in the Marvel Universe, the opening scene of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Rightly points out Steves’ reasoning for opting out of the chords.
In episode 1,Sam is joining the US Air Force now that the Avengers have been disbanded. On board a US military aircraft, Falcon is briefed by an Air Force major of his mission: to intercept a plane piloted by Air Force Military Liaison Colonel Vassant. Losing contact with Vassant after entering Tunisian airspace, the Major suspects that he may have been targeted by the LAF, a criminal organization led by the Captain America: The Winter Soldier wicked Georges Batroc. Besides rescuing Vassant, the Falcons mission has a difficult stipulation: Hell must complete the mission before the terrorists cross the Libyan border, otherwise he will be forced to let them go, as the territory is out of jurisdiction. from the US government. While the stipulation not only makes the stakes much higher for Falcon, it also illustrates Steve’s take that a government’s agenda interferes with the pursuit of the greater good.
In Civil war, Steve Rogers against Tony Starks (Robert Downey Jr.) support for the agreements arguing that the legislation will force them to be tied to external agendas. If we sign this, we give up our right to choose, Steve said. What if this panel sends us somewhere we don’t think we need to go? What if there’s a place we need to go and they won’t let us. In Captain Americas’ own experience, as a soldier in WWII, and after discovering Hydra’s infiltration of SHIELD, Steve knows firsthand that blindly following a government agenda can often be counterproductive and dangerous. In The Falcon and the Winter SoldierThe LAF’s pursuit of the Falcons suggests that Steves’ fears were justified, as Falcon was almost forced to let Batroc escape with the host because Falcon was not free to maneuver the conflict at his own discretion.
In addition to reinforcing Steves’ argument of Civil war, the opening scene of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Also illustrates that Falcon is already defending the legacy of Captain Americas while forcing his own way as a standalone superhero. While Captain America often broke guidelines in pursuit of the greater good, Falcon managed to operate somewhere in the middle, chasing LAFs to the last second while maintaining US jurisdiction. With superheroes now required to follow regulations and save the day in a post-Sokovia Accords world, Falcon may be exactly the Captain America that MCU Phase 4 needs.
