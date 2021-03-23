Ken Jeong opens up about late night Atlanta shootings





Comic actor and host of The masked singer Ken Jeong appeared on Late at night with Seth Meyers Monday to talk about the rise of anti-Asian American hate crimes in the United States, the Atlanta spa shoot, and how these two elements were directly influenced by racist rhetoric, like the kung flu and the Chinese virus, circulated by a certain former president whom he did not call by name. Jeong began by praising Late at night writer Karen Chee, who had a very eloquent article the day it happened. Jeong said: It was very moving. It’s just a sign that with the Asian American community, enough is enough. I’m just sick of it. And in the study Karen cited on your show a few days ago, anti-Asian American crime has increased by almost 150% in the past year, and in that same study, overall hate crimes have declined. by 7%. Jeong explained why this increase occurred: This is precisely due to militant terms such as China virus and kung flu. And also the fact that, in this particular crime, there is a debate as to whether this crime is racially motivated. Asian American women are twice as likely to be assaulted in America. It was clearly, clearly motivated by race. It was clearly a hate crime. Jeong continued, As a guy who used to be a doctor and whose wife still practices medicine, I have an idea of ​​how to solve COVID. His mask, his vaccination, his common sense, don’t be an asshole. But as a human, I don’t know how to solve racism. You have to listen, learn, love, be tolerant. But it’s really starting, in our particular case as Asian Americans this kung flu shit has to stop. And we really have to express that loudly. And we are. It’s a powerful statement, especially coming from someone with a comedic character like Jeong, and it’s refreshing to see him speak so candidly in a context without giant singing hairs.

