Hasbro needs your help updating Monopoly community chest maps





By Amanda Jackson, CNN (CNN) – Hasbro looks to fans for help with modernizing its Monopoly classic board game. The toy company announced last week that it is changing the game’s 16 Community Chest cards to better reflect what the community means to fans today. “Covering topics such as beauty pageants, vacation funds, and life insurance, there’s no denying that Monopoly game community chest cards are long overdue,” according to A press release of the company. Cards are collected by players and are used to distribute penalties or rewards for various reasons, such as winning second place in a beauty pageant or being evaluated for street repairs. “The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name over 85 years ago, and it’s clear that today, community is more important than ever,” said Eric Nyman, Director of Consumer Affairs. at Hasbro. Fans can now vote on the new card game that revolve around topics such as shopping at local stores, rescuing an animal, volunteering and donating blood. “We felt that 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what the community means to them by voting on new community chest cards,” said Nyman. “We are really excited to see what new cards will be voted on!” There is many thematic versions of Monopoly and the company have changed some of the game board pieces in 2017. But it will be the first time in over 85 years that the Rhode Island-based company changed the game’s community cards. Last year, Hasbro reported a jump of 21% in game sales due to people confined to their homes looking for ways to occupy their time. Hasbro also announced last week that it will be hosting a Monopoly Charity Classic this spring with four different celebrities who will play to earn money for charity. Fans will be able to watch the game play on YouTube and get one of the first glimpses of the new community maps. The updated game with the new community maps is slated for release in the fall, according to Hasbro. The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.







