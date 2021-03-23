TOKiMONSTA, Mr. Carmack, more to play at Dirtybird CampINN 2021: see full lineup – EDM.com





As the nationwide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination continues, many music festivals have announced their happy comeback after a year of unprecedented cancellations. One of these events is the Dirtybird CampINN, which announced a stacked lineup for its Orlando debut from May 14-17. True to form, Dirtybird has recruited the best in house music and beyond for the Orlando Festival, which will operate at reduced capacity in the name of public safety. The expected performances are TOKiMONSTA, Mr. Carmack, Walker and Royce, Shiba San, VNSSA, Soul stroke and, of course, the beloved co-founders of Dirtybird Claude Von stroke and Worthy, among many others. CampINN’s Bird Bath stage to feature a herd of house music pioneers, including legendary Chicago producers Derrick Carter and Uncomfortable Farris. Joining them will be Holographic dj, Mikey lion, treasure Fingers, and much more. Meanwhile, the Bass Lodge will show off a more eclectic sound thanks to TOKiMONSTA, Carmack, Tsurudaand Miami hip-hop legends 2 Live Crew, among others. CampINN will also be offering special performances at after-hours stages, dubbed Flip Side and Lava Lab, until 6 a.m. until Monday morning. Dirtybird CampINN 2021 will feature TOKiMONSTA, M. Carmack, Walker & Royce, Claude VonStroke and many other great artists in dance music. Dirtybird files Dirtybird CampINN will operate under a rigorous set of self-established guidelines to ensure the safety of its staff and customers. The organizers have hired a “safety team” made up of “trained people who will encourage and enforce safety guidelines in a fun and positive way.” They implemented a rapid testing step in the admissions process, teaming up with OnSite Safe, an on-premise coronavirus solutions company. Participants will have to undergo a test after their arrival on site. Those able to provide proof of vaccination can bypass this step, but will still be subject to a temperature check and will be refused entry with a scan greater than 100.4 °. Customers who choose to take the rapid onsite test must make an appointment and pay through OnSite Safe. Face masks are mandatory and mandatory indoors at all times. Festival staff will provide bandanas to attendees as soon as they enter, but they encourage guests to bring your own. Social distancing on the grounds of the Avanti Palms Resort is also “encouraged”, but notably not mandatory. You can buy tickets for Dirtybird CampINN here and check out the full lineup below. Dirtybird CampINN 2021 lineup:

2 Live Crew

Ardalan

Arnold and Lane

Barclay crenshaw

Black V-neck

Bruno Furlan

Choopsia

Claude VonStroke

Codes

To contribute

Corey hurley

DJ E-Clyps

DJ Glen

DJ Godfather

Holographic dj

Danny goliger

Derrick Carter

Dipzy

ERNESTO

Faren strnad

Frequent

Gene Farris

Gerry Gonza

Gettoblaster

Gina Turner

Hot pot

Justin jay

Lenny kiser

Lublin

Mikey lion

Mr. Carmack

Nala

Nasser Baker

PZB Live

Pillowtalk (DJ Set)

Qlank

Richie panic

Robot love

Sage Armstrong

Shiba San

Sister system

Soul stroke

Sub-assembly

Taylor Bratches

The Whooligan

You Mike Bee

Tiedye Ky

TOKiMONSTA

Treasure fingers

Tsuruda

Two tails

VNSSA

Victoria rawlins

Walker and Royce

Worthy

