Testing facial recognition technology at Disney





Walt Disney World began testing facial recognition software at Magic Kingdom, which captures an image of a guest’s face and converts it to a unique number, which is then associated with the admission form used for entry to the park. . A Disney official optimistic that the mask’s mandate could be repealed in 2022, Disney said participation in the test was optional. At Walt Disney World Resort, we are always looking for innovative and practical ways to improve our guest experience, especially as we navigate the impact of COVID-19. With the future in mind and the shift in focus towards more contactless experiences, we conducted a limited 30-day test using facial recognition technology, Disney said. Disney has released the following information on what customers can expect when using facial recognition technology. Step 1: Enter the facial recognition technology test track When you are ready to enter the park, simply enter the lane designated for the test program Step 2: Remove the props, but keep your face in place Please remove any hat, visor, or sunglasses before approaching the facial recognition test area. Your face mask must remain in place at all times Step 3: Face the camera Once in the facial recognition test area, face the camera, then place your valid park entrance or MagicBand near the scanner to activate the technology. The technology will capture an image, which will be converted into a unique number that will be associated with your valid ticket medium. You are ready to go! Disney requests that if anyone returns to Magic Kingdom Park during the limited-time test, they consider entering using the same designated entry points. Coming back through the same routes will help them better understand how the technology works, Disney said.

