Dwyane Wade thanks Boosie for hating his transgender daughter





Dwyane Wade is grateful for the comments Boosie Badazz and others have made about his transgender daughter, Zaya Wade. Almost a year after the rapper shared his thoughts on his child, the NBA star addressed him for the first time while discussing his unconditional support for Zayas’ decision. At the end of the day, what I deal with people, I deal with life and death. Its members of the transgender community getting killed. His kids who kill themselves, who hang themselves, they kill themselves because something as simple as acceptance, Wade explained during his appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast. Something as simple as unconditional love is not given to these children, and I will be damned if my child is that person because of something as simple as supporting who you are. The former Miami Heat star went on to express his gratitude for Boosie and the role he played in starting the necessary conversations about the transgender community. So, Boosie, all the people who have something to say, J-Boogie (J-Boog from the 2000s R&B group B2K) who just came out recently … All the people who have something to say about my kids, thank you because you allow the conversation to continue because you what? You might not have the answer today, I don’t have all the answers, but I was growing up from all of these conversations, Wade said. So I thank everyone for even hating and starting these conversations because these conversations start other conversations that we need to have. And it is happening there. Last year, Boosie made headlines after criticizing Wade and his family for supporting Zaya and her request to be referred using her pronouns. At the time, he argued that Wades’ child was too young to make such a decision. At 12, they don’t even know what their next meal will be. They haven’t figured out the shit yet …, he said. He has yet to make his final decisions. His transphobic speech elicited a reaction from Mike Tyson, who confronted him about his take. While Wade previously refrained from saying anything to Boosie, he expressed his gratitude to the boxer for standing up for his family. He’s one of those people who is so smart, so educated and knowledgeable about life and for him to let me drop this nugget on the world, it was great to hear him say that, Wade had already said about it. by Tyson.

