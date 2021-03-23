SXSW in-person event scheduled for March 2022





Austin’s South by Southwest Festival was one of the first in-person events to be canceled last year due to health and safety concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic. But now, more than a year later, festival organizers have announced that the arts, music and technology festival will return to IRL in 2022. “At SXSW, we hope that once people feel safe enough to return to what will be the new normal in life, there will be real enthusiasm to return to the things that have brought them joy or happiness. opportunity or just the simple need among humanity, ”festival organizers said in a statement issued following the conclusion of the SXSW 2021 online festival this week. “We can’t wait to bring people together again to meet and share ideas.” SXSW 2022 is currently scheduled for March 11-20 and will work alongside Austin Public Health to ensure all post-vaccine safety protocols are followed. “I have no doubts that SXSW will look normal or nearly normal next year,” said Dr Mark Escott, interim authority for Austin Public Health. The 2021 festival saw events featuring political figures such as Stacey Abrams and Pete Buttigieg alongside renowned musicians like Willie Nelson and Demi Lovato, who created his new documentary series. Dancing with the devil at the SXSW Film Festival.







