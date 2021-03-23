Supergirl trailer prepares fans for final season





The CW is releasing a new trailer for Supergirl’s final season, which pits Kara and her Superfriends against an all-powerful Lex Luthor.

A trailer for the final season of The CW’s Supergirl shows DC’s titular hero Melissa Benoist taking on Lex Luthor with the help of his super-friends. “Aliens shouldn’t be Earth’s saviors,” Lex says at the start of the trailer. “I’m going to destroy it.” Lex can be seen displaying super strength while wielding a Kryptonite Ring, which immobilizes Supergirl in another scene. RELATED: Supergirl Forces Kara to Face Her Mortality in an Entirely New Way The plan appears to be to strip Lex Luthor of his powers, in order to make him mortal again. As Lex rejoices in doing what the Anti-Monitor could never do and fixing all the planets in the multiverse, he receives a punching punch in the face from his sister Lena.Super girlCo-showrunner Jessica Queller previously revealed that Lena Luthor will be officially introduced to Supergirl’s circle of friends, which could be bad news for her brother Lex. Below is a synopsis for the Season 6 premiere, titled “Rebirth.” SEASONAL PREMIER – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) nears death after attempting to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her team rush to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things may be. ‘he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) calls on the whole team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Brainiac – for help. , but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Super girl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers, David Harewood as Martian Manhunter, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Nicole Maines as Dreamer and Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5. Season 6 premieres March 30 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on The CW. KEEP READING: Supergirl Throws Out Two Mysterious Characters, Including New Kryptonian Source: The CW The Debut of Falcon and Winter Soldier is Disney + ‘s most watched series

About the Author Tim adams

(3394 Articles published)

Tim Adams is an associate editor at CBR, with a focus on feature and news articles, overviews and solicitations. He’s been a fan of comics since the 90s, when his older brother introduced him to the medium. Some of his earliest memories include receiving a monthly subscription with Amazing Spider-Man # 353, the first part of “Round Robin: The Sidekick’s Revenge”, as well as very successful launches of X-Men # 1 and X-Force. # 1. He hosts a weekly comic book video podcast called Comic Book Chronicles, and you can follow Tim on Twitter @ timdogg98 where you can read his ramblings on comics, TV, movies, sports, and wrestling. More from Tim Adams







