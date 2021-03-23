‘Black Widow’ to hit Disney +, theaters in July





Disney also announced that Cruella, starring Emma Stone, will debut day and date in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access on May 28. Meanwhile, the animated filmLuca will skip theaters completely and hit Disney + on June 18. The bold moves underscore the company’s aggressive foray into premium streaming and VOD. In recent days, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek has made it clear that the old rules for distributing movies to home theaters are gone. Today’s announcement reflects our goal of providing choice for consumers and responding to changing public preferences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic market that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to use the best options to provide fans and families around the world unparalleled storytelling for fans and families of the world. around the world, said Kareem Daniel, Disney Media. & President of Entertainment Distribution. Disney has not released any Premier Access Number for Raya or Mulan, but it is clear that they have generated enough business for the company to continue to experiment. A number of major circuits, including Cinemark in the United States, have refused to carry Raya because they wanted more generous terms in exchange for the day and date of the film. It remains to be seen whether this pattern repeats itself with Black Widow and Cruella. Tuesday’s announcement is undoubtedly a blow to exhibitors who are reopening their theaters in markets as important as Los Angeles and New York. A short-term box office recovery will depend on the availability of major titles. Disney also postponed the dates of a number of titles on Tuesday, including Marvel’s.Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings, which now opens on September 3 and returns from its previous date of July 9. Ryan reynolds’ Free Guy now arrives three months later on August 13, Matthew Vaughn’s The king’s manmoves back four months to December 22, Adrian Lyne’sDeep waters changes to January 14, 2022 and Kenneth Branach Death on the Nile dates back five months to February 11, 2022. Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff, was first scheduled to hit the big screen on May 1, 2020. It was delayed several times before landing on its current date. Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow is defined after Captain America: Civil War (2016) and finds Romanoff on the run. Florence Pugh, David Harbor, OT Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winston and Rachel Weisz are also on the bill. The move comes as Marvel Studios has achieved critical success on Disney +, with its first seriesWandaVision winning great reviews and his latest show, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premiered last week for what Disney billed as the streaming service’s biggest series premiere.







