Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Nick Lachey’s Divorce In New ‘Open Book’ Diary





Jessica Simpson opens up even more in the new paperback version of her revealing 2020 memoir, "Open Book." The singer and fashion designer is honest about her painful divorce from pop star Nick Lachey in the latest iteration of the memoir, which now has diary entries she has written in the past. In a handwritten diary entry, Simpson writes that she was "saddened beyond belief" when the former 98 Degrees frontman made contact with a new woman shortly after their split. Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were married from 2002 to 2006. Michael Caulfield / WireImage "So, Nick, are you already with someone else?" Looks like you've forgotten the love you spoke to me about, "writes Simpson. "I am saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call mine." Simpson, 40, and Lachey 47, married in 2002 after dating on and off for three years, and divorced in 2006. The former brawler began dating his current wife, TV personality Vanessa Lachey, 40, less than a year later. The couple married in 2011 and share three children: son Camden, 8, daughter Brooklyn, 6, and son Phoenix, 4. Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson in 2016. Amy Graves / WireImage Simpson started dating her current husband, former NFL star Eric Johnson, in 2010. The couple walked down the aisle in 2014 and share three children, daughter Maxwell, 8, son Ace, 7. years old, and her daughter Birdie, 2 years old. The new diary entries for the book also show that Simpson was dealing with the bodily hostility she suffered after photos of her wearing high waisted jeans went viral in 2009. Simpson devoted an entire chapter to the original version of the book. memory-proof, calling it "Death By Mom Jeans." " The new paperback also includes a new intro in which Simpson writes more about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child. She first opened up about the abuse in the original version of her memoir, which was published in February 2020. The singer, who has lived her life in the spotlight for more than 20 years, claimed that at the age of 6, the daughter of a family friend began to abuse her during nightly visits. Simpson said the abuse and shame she suffered put her on the path to alcohol and pill addiction. In the introduction to the new paperback, the singer, who has been sober now for over three years, explains how she decided to talk to her daughter Maxwell about the abuse after another sexual abuse survivor in her childhood thanked her for her frankness during a book signing. "When she left, Maxwell asked, 'What was she talking about? "" Simpson remembers. "This was to be the time for our interview. Parents need to capture those times when you have your children's attention.

