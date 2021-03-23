Business as usual for Broadway in Detroit, Fisher Theater after the sale | Culture & Leisure





It will be for Broadway in Detroit and the Fisher Theater, even after a sale that has just been announced. Both properties were sold by Nederlander Company to the Ambassador Theater Group (ATG), a UK subsidiary of International Entertainment Holdings Ltd., which owns and operates 50 theaters in the UK, US and Germany and presents more than 12,000 shows each year. The sale is expected to be final on March 29, although financial terms were not disclosed. ATG will also present Broadway shows in Detroit at other venues in the area, including the Detroit Opera House and the Music Hall Center. The Fisher, which was built in 1928 and renovated by the Nederlander Company in 1961, is designated a National Historic Landmark. ATG also bought the Golden Gate Theater in San Francisco from Nederlander. Broadway officials in Detroit say that theatergoers in the Detroit area are unlikely to notice a big difference immediately after the purchase. “For now, Broadwy in Detroit continues to work on the upcoming 2021-22 season, preparing to reopen later this year,” Alan Lichtenstein, executive director of Broadway in Detroit, said in a statement. “There are no changes planned for our staff, volunteers or any of the services we provide. Our goal is to continue to provide the best Broadway experience in Detroit.” The Fisher, along with other venues around the world, including Broadway, was closed last March by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which postponed the remainder of the 2019-20 season and kicked off the 2021- season. 22 – who was supposed to do it. began in July with the Temptations musical “Ain’t Too Proud” at the Detroit Opera House – in disarray. Broadway subscribers in Detroit recently received notice of new dates for three shows – “Pretty Woman,” November 2-14, “Hadestown,” November 23-December 23. 4 and “Hairspray,” Jan. 18-30, all at Fisher – and the company hopes to have a new public announcement soon. “We are trying to lock down shows so that we can advertise them – as has been the case throughout the pandemic,” Marketing Director Scott Myers said. “Much depends on the state of the pandemic when these broadcasts need to start repeating themselves to hit the road. We don’t have an answer to that yet.” In addition to the updates, Myers said Broadway in Detroit is working “to stay in touch with fans and subscribers each month with emails,” sharing news and updates as well as links to theater events. in streaming. The company will continue to provide information via broadwayindetroit.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos