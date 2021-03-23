‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy revealed the dark scene she relates to





More than five years after starting her acting career, Anya Taylor-Joy has enjoyed another breakthrough year in 2020. She starred in Emma. as the titular character, a wealthy young woman who dabbles in the love lives of those around her and who won a Golden Globe nomination for her performance. For his work in the hit Netflix series The Gambit Queens, in which she played Beth Harmon, a young chess prodigy who struggles with drug addiction, she won her first Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards, both for best actress in a limited series or in a TV movie. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Taylor-Joy spoke about losing herself in the characters she plays and the intensity with which she found herself enveloped in the role of Harmon, including one particular scene that looked suspiciously like a moment in her personal life. . Talk to Vanity Fairs Hermione Hoby, the actor deepened his relationship with some of the roles she played. It gets a little existentially confusing when you live for someone else, she said, noting that she felt so connected to Harmon that instead of just the memory she tends to keep from each project, she kept several hats and various clothes. The Gambit Queens together. It’s a voice that I’ve had in my head and in my life for a very long time, explained Taylor-Joy. There were scenes that were so close to the bone. These were experiences that I had had, or witnessed, and it was so real. Asked to clarify what moments strike so close to home, the actor recalled the show’s grim opening scene in which a hangover, fully clothed Harmon wakes up soaked in a tub as she is called out. downstairs for a chess match. Her awakening in Paris was really very close, she said, explaining that she was there but refusing to elaborate. I went, she repeated firmly. Taylor-Joy continued to talk about her love for Harmon, joking that emotions arise when she remembers the role. As to whether or not she was able to switch from the character, she said, it’s complicated. I do not know. Different characters have different periods of mourning. Some of them never really go away. She continued, I have a feeling Beth is going to be one of those. Considering The Gambit Queens was seen on Netflix by more than 62 million households worldwide, it’s likely that Taylor-Joy isn’t the only person keeping the show’s beloved characters. In reality, the actor said Deadline in February 2021 that she would be down for a second season despite the series scheduled for a limited series. Never ever say Hollywood, she said, noting that she had some idea of ​​how her character’s story should continue. It would be very interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother, now that she is sober and more aware of the demons that pull her down.

