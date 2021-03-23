Daytime – Dave Chappelle to demand COVID-19 antigen testing from Foxwoods spectators





Mashantucket – Comedian Dave Chappelle will demand that ticket holders traveling to his two performances in June at Foxwoods Resort Casino pass COVID-19 antigen testing, the casino confirmed on Tuesday. Tickets for scheduled shows – June 25 and 26 at the Grand Theater at Fox Tower – go on sale at noon Friday. Prices ranging from $ 99 to $ 349 will include the cost of mandatory testing, according to a spokesperson for Foxwoods. The theater will accommodate 3,600 people for each performance, or approximately 91% of its total capacity of 3,959. “Safety is a top priority and precautions are being implemented to protect fans, performers and staff, referring to current local, state and federal public health guidelines,” Chappelle said in a statement Monday. “In addition, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory COVID-19 rapid antigen test before entering the site. Guests who have traveled together to Foxwoods, with negative test results, will be permitted entry; refunds will be available for households that test positive. “ Antigen tests detect proteins, or antigens, that indicate the presence of COVID-19. They are generally faster and cheaper, although less accurate than the more common PCR tests that involve sending samples to a lab. Antigen testing to be performed at Foxwoods will involve nasal swabs, according to the Foxwoods spokeswoman, and will give results within 15 minutes. Vaccinated ticket holders will not be exempt from the test. Chappelle, the 2019 winner of the Mark Twain Award for American Comedy, tested positive for COVID-19 in January, leading her to cancel some performances. He said he would demand antigen testing from the public in Houston, where he was due to deliver the first of three standing performances on Tuesday night. The 47-year-old comedian has given more than 1,800 concerts around the world in the past four years, according to his advertisement. In February, the COVID Collaborative, a group of experts in public health, education and economics, and the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health reported the results of a survey indicating that 86% of Americans would be willing to test themselves. with rapid home antigen testing. to fight the spread of COVID-19. While antigen testing is free, according to the poll, most Americans agree with requiring antigen testing in various situations to reopen the economy and society in general, including at the U.S. borders (92%), in schools (83%), in sports venues (81%), in workplaces (79%), in places of entertainment (79%) and for public transport (74%). For more details on Chappelle’s performance at Foxwoods, visit www.foxwoods.com/dave-chappelle. [email protected]







