Kelsea Ballerini replaces coach Kelly Clarkson in The Voice





There has been a major change in The voiceSeason 20 Battle Rounds Coaching Training: Kelly Clarkson is ill, and her replacement is none other than Kelsea Ballerini. Ballerini’s surprise appearance was revealed on the show’s last episode on Monday night (March 22), as host Carson Daly explained that Clarkson was in bad weather and should tune into the Battle Rounds back home. . However, before she left, she tagged Ballerini to take her place: a substitution that surprised fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas when they saw her sitting in Clarkson’s chair. “Act like I’m Kelly!” the “Hole in the Bottle” star says in a clip of her appearance on the series, seen below. “Who do we blame when you make a mistake?” Legend replies. “Her!” Ballerini answers. The singer also quickly jumped in The voiceThe centuries-old tradition of coaches talking to each other. “Hey Blake, did I ever tell you that you look like my dad?” she jokes from her red chair. On social media, Ballerini admits it was an honor to replace someone she has long considered a musical hero. “When [Clarkson] calls you and asks you to keep her seat warm, you spent all these years being her super-fan at work, “she said, adding that she is “forever #teamkelly”. Before The voice coaches learned that Clarkson was absent due to illness, they were confused about her absence, and Jonas joked that she was “probably on his talk show.” Some fans were also confused, as Clarkson had been present on a new episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show aired earlier today. But Newsweek clarifies that The voice pre-recorded his Battle Rounds, while Clarkson’s syndicated talk show films daily. The current season of The voice began filming in October 2020, which means Clarkson’s disease likely occurred late last year. The voice Airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. WATCH: A The voice Have you changed Blake Shelton? The voice Stars, then + now:







