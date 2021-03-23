Disney legend Jim Cora, whose Disneyland career began with Tell Him Walt Sent You, dies at 83 – Daily Bulletin

The influence of Disney legend Jim Coras within the company was so vast around the world, from Disneyland to Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, that it took several dedicated windows in his honor on Main Street. USA to capture all of its contributions.

Cora, from Orange, died Sunday March 21 after a brief hospitalization at Saint-Joseph Hospital in Orange, according to Disney officials. He was 83 years old.

Cora started at Disneyland in 1957 as a part-time attraction host polishing 3D glasses at the Mickey Mouse Club Theater and retired 43 years later as president of Disney International.

Cora attributed her rapid rise to company founder Walt Disney, who kicked off his career path with a promotion to a training and development role. The boss sent the teenager to the Disneyland administration building to find Disney University founder Van Arsdale France with the warning: tell him Walt sent you. I think he might have something for you.

Disney Parks President and former Disneyland Resort President Josh DAmaro called Cora one of the company’s last ties to Walt Disney.

Very few people have a Disney legacy that goes as far as Jim Cora, DAmaro said in a statement. His dedication to bringing the magic of Disney to people around the world was only matched by the passion he exuded throughout his career and for the many years that followed. I’ve always loved hearing Jim’s thoughts on our business. He was one of our last contacts with Walt Disney and he will be sorely missed.

Coras’ career has taken him to the ever expanding world of Disney theme parks.

In 1971, Cora implemented the Disney Way of Leadership program at the Magic Kingdom with the opening of the Florida Theme Park.

Prior to the opening of Tokyo Disneyland in 1983, Cora was appointed General Manager of Japan Theme Park Operations before being promoted to Vice President of Walt Disney Productions Japan, overseeing Disney’s operational and design standards.

My dad wasn’t fluent in Japanese, but he learned the things he needed to successfully communicate how a park should operate and make sure the brand was safe, his son Jim said in a statement released by Disney. .

After Tokyo Disneyland, Cora turned to planning and site research for Euro Disneyland, which would later be renamed Disneyland Paris.

In the 1990s, Cora was responsible for the creative direction of Tokyo DisneySea. He retired as President of Disney International in 2001. Cora was named Disney Legend in 2005.

Cora was a role model and mentor to many of her fellow Disney cast members, according to her son.

As I talk to his colleagues and friends, I find that so many people tell me he was like a father to me too, said his son, who has worked at Disneyland for 33 years.

In retirement, Cora volunteered with Taller San Jose Hope Builders and served on the board of directors of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Orange. His memoir, Not Just A Walk in the Park: My Career at Disney Resorts Around the World, will be published later this year at Disney Editions.

Cora is survived by his wife, Mimi; her daughter Rene Wong and her husband Kelly; his son Jim and his wife Bonnie; two grandchildren, Kayleigh and Joshua; and siblings Marilyn and John.