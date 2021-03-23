VR experience at SXSW looks like the future of film festivals

Get yourself a helmet: that’s what I’ve been telling people for a year. As film festival screenings and nights have evolved into online screenings and Zoom chats, more ambitious opportunities are available for those who want to don the gear. And thanks to VR presentations like those provided by SXSW 2021, opportunities to access a larger world through VR technologies will remain present as the pandemic recedes.

I started experimenting with VR last summer and since then have indulged in roaming online environments in avatar form, looking for the networking rush and industry buzz that festivals have to offer. physical provide. At Sundance, this opportunity came in the form of a bespoke platform created by Active Theory; at SXSW, it was a French studio VROOm, who built several worlds on VRChat social platform.

Like all VRchat, all the space was accessible via PC, but in the third person; headsets provided a more immersive first-person option. This barrier to entry may seem high to some mainstream moviegoers and other SXSW regulars (headsets cost $ 300 and up), but more festivals would be a good idea to capture the potential and let audiences understand it. Estimates place the number of virtual reality users in the United States to more than 52 million in 2020, with 11 million helmets held by the end of 2021.

The SXSW virtual environment provided a nifty backdrop, but it would have been an empty tech exercise without the schedule hosted by SXSW XR programmer Blake Kammerdiener. The result was an impressive array of sites based on the Austin landmarks where festival accreditation allowed you to tune in and experience much of the SXSW program in digital form. It wasn’t perfect, but it gave audiences plenty of opportunities to browse a substantial range of XR works and hang out with others from around the world, including many who might never have done so. the trip to SXSW.

Upon logging into SXSW Online through the browser, attendees appeared in the midst of a psychedelic variation of Austin’s South Congress Avenue.The setting was surreal in its uniqueness: The Capitol building towered over a neon sky, while the setting was surreal. a striking replica of the 1,200-seat Paramount Theater, designed to evolve and built from blueprints, included live streams of music and conversation.

Across the street at Contemporary, portals on the second floor offered several of the 20 Virtual Cinema projects; panels and mixers were held on the roof. Back on the street, a portal to the Red River Cultural District led visitors to larger places. These included the VR version of the famous Empire Control Room & Garage, the location of several crowded parties. (In the digital version of the queue due to capacity, audio delays were an issue) Empire’s stunning design included an outdoor art installation and a performance on demand and captured by the movement of British jazz musician Theon Cross. Inside, visitors could grab virtual beers and float around ancient arcade games.

SXSW hasn’t released any attendance figures for its virtual spaces, but at peak times I’ve seen a lot of avatars roaming around. Almost every time I took a break for a conversation, other SXSW accredited participants joined in to exchange the buzz – just like in real life. Since users had to create avatars, a giant reptile could have a serious conversation on emerging media with a muscular Winnie the Pooh outside of Paramount. But hey, keep Austin weird, right?

I still lack the high-end headset and PC setup required by more advanced VR projects, which benefit from physical festivals where anyone can line up to try out the projects with available equipment. Instead, I signed up with a number of Quest-compatible offerings, including some terrific 360 videos.

These include “Odyssey 1.4.9”, a dazzling meditation on “2001: A Space Odyssey” that doubles as a form of visceral fan art. As Strauss’s famous “Sunrise” theme crescendos, viewers glide through some 200,000 frames from Stanley Kubrick’s film alongside remarkable 3D imagery that feels like hovering over the film’s awe-inspiring themes. It almost seems that the work was built within the limits of poor HAL 9000’s mind as it deteriorates one fragment at a time.

Another highlight of 360 was “4 Feet High,” which premiered at Sundance 2021. The episodic story of Argentinian directors Maria Belen Poncio and Rosario Perazolo Masjoan revolves around 17-year-old Juana in a wheelchair, who learns to explore his sexuality under the encouragement of his friends. The bittersweet drama was designed to generate empathy for Juana’s experience, but it also shows how VR storytelling can entrench audiences at a specific point in time. You might dwell on details of Juana’s life or the scenes unfolding around her, but this subjectivity creates a deeper connection to her emotional journey.

SXSW has created two strong documentaries, which are still the most powerful 360 video work format. In “Reeducated,” director Sam Wolson adapts recent New Yorker reporting to a lyrical and haunting portrayal of the experiences of Muslim immigrants subjected to constant torture and psychological abuse in extrajudicial prisons known as Chinese “re-education” centers.

The 20 minute project is built around black and white animation (some based on sketches of prisons, others from satellite imagery) with voiceovers from survivors speaking about their terrible ordeal and sharing the poignant methods that helped them maintain willpower. live. “Reeducated” appears to be an obvious Emmy favorite in Outstanding Interactive Program; the medium injects immediacy into stories of persecution that might otherwise seem tragic but distant.

My favorite of the projects took me to space. “ISS Space Explorers: Advance” marks the second chapter in a four-part series from Felix & Paul Studios, which brought together virtual reality images shot in the International Space Station to create the experience of floating alongside astronauts as they revolve around the Earth. Following the “Space Explorers” chapter that premiered last year, “Advance” captures several astronauts as they juggle experiments with more fun activities, from haircut spots to group meals. The cameras drift so close to their subjects that it often feels like part of the cosmic gang.

This episode focuses on the experiences of female astronauts Christina Koch and Anne McClain, who talk about their work alongside archive footage that recaps women’s historic efforts to join the space program. Each 360 ° shot is rich in detail of the crowded hallways of the ISS, but the scenes flow with precision and the setting never gets overwhelming at any point. Looking out the window through these cameras is perhaps what comes closest to the big picture effect.

The only interactive offer that worked with my material was “Finding Pandora X” from Double Eye Studios, which premiered last fall in Venice. The experience takes place against the vivid backdrop of Mount Olympus (also the setting for IndieWire’s Sundance VR party) as actors playing Zeus (Jonathan David Martin) and Hera (Palema Windslow Kashani) guide participants on a quest to explore. ‘one hour to retrieve Pandora’s Box. hope. Mixing dizzying improvisational comedy with shocking magical effects, it leads some players to the underworld on a quest to save the gods from extinction. The experience is an unpredictable explosion.

Originally produced for Off-Broadway before the pandemic kicked in, it’s easy to see just how more engaging the original vision of “Finding Pandora X” could have been throughout. Yet designer Kiira Benzing has created an alluring blend of mythical storytelling and fantasy that invites audiences to become a piece of her colorful world. Attendees can then spend time in a virtual bar, where I discovered attendees from Italy and Jordan – further proof of the potential of VR programming to engage a global audience.

Some of the chatter revolved around the idea that virtual spaces like these should not sit dormant at the end of the festival. The VR version of Black Rock City, which provided a virtual alternative to Burning Man last summer (and won a PGA Award for Innovation), remains active today. If SXSW can reap the blessings of the various places it resurrected in VR, the festival would do well to maintain its presence and expand its brand in an arena eager to embrace its lineup.

On SXSW’s closing night, the virtual reality crowd erupted into pandemonium. As Charli XCX’s music played in the room, the avatars exchanged stories and highlights from the previous days. The pips were constant; attendees were supposed to find themselves faced with new “instances” of the event when it reached capacity, but the party appeared to cross this threshold on several occasions. Some people tried to get in several times before giving up out of frustration; others laughed at the chaos and tried to make it work. It was a loud, chaotic sensory overload, just like the real thing. Not even a pandemic can stop the lifeblood of an SXSW party.

