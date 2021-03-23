Hasbro unveils the Baby Yoda animatronic toy that wants to snack all the time





He protects. He attacks. But also, he nibbles. In The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2, it seems Grogu’s greatest strength wasn’t just his ability to use the Force – but his ability to eat as well. And because of this little guy quirk, Hasbro is releasing a Grogu toy that allows you to bring the snacking kid into your home! The toy is cleverly called Galactic Snackin ‘Grogu, and it’s based on the adventures of Grogu from season 2 of The Mandalorian. It’s perfect for kids (and Baby Yoda fans in general) for a number of reasons. One of those – this Grogu toy is actually motorized, meaning it moves and even interacts with the props it comes with! One of the props included with this Grogu is one of the famous blue cookies he acquired from his classmate on Nevarro. Then this baby Yoda comes with that delicious (we’re guessing) squid soup he had when he and Mando were looking for another Mandalorian. And last but not least, included in this toy is Grogu’s favorite toy: the button on one of the Razor Crest’s controllers. Plus, when you give him these, you may even hear him coo or scream in excitement! How to buy Galactic Snackin ‘Grogu. The Star Wars Galactic Snackin ‘Grogu is currently available for pre-order now at Amazon and other online retailers. It will start shipping on October 1. The price before taxes is $ 79.99. Safer StarWars.com, Vickie Stratford, Design Director at Hasbro, revealed what she loves most about creating this toy. It is similar to the other Grogu motorized toy created by Hasbro, which won the award. Toy of the Year Award as well as the innovative toy of the year award. “We saw Grogu make his way through the galaxy in Season 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney + and we couldn’t resist the opportunity to bring these memorable moments to life. Stratford told StarWars.com. “We looked at many different ways to interact with the character and the concept of snacking opened up a lot of fun ideas for our design and development team to create a whole new interactive experience. For more Star Wars toy news and updates, follow the Star Wars Merchandise category on Dork Side of the Force! This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sales made from the links on this page. Price and availability exact at time of posting.

