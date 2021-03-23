Black Widow is heading to Disney + on July 9





This wasn’t the only abandonment of a theater-centric strategy in the months to come. The company also moved when Cruella, an Emma Stone film about a 1970s renegade in London, originally appearing in the Hundred and One Dalmatians films, will be available for purchase on Disney Plus simultaneously with its theatrical release on May 28. Another movie, animation Luca, will move exclusively to Disney Plus on June 18. Other titles for later in 2021 remain theatrical, including Eternals, a Marvel movie slated for November, and The man of kings, although the spy comedy will move from August to December, reinforcing Disneys’ belief that normalcy won’t return until fall. Disney appears to have made a calculation in the dark on lockdowns and vaccine distribution. While much of the United States will likely be open by May as vaccine distribution increases, many theaters in Europe, where Black Widow and other titles are expected to do big business, will not. as countries grapple with lockdowns, flare-ups and vaccines. deployment challenges. Today’s announcement reflects our goal of providing choice for consumers and responding to changing public preferences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic market that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to use the best options to bring fans and families around the world unparalleled storytelling from The Walt Disney Companys, Kareem Daniel, who heads the company’s media and entertainment distribution division, said in a statement. The news wasn’t all gloomy for theaters, however: it followed an evolution earlier today in which Warner Bros. reported that starting in 2022, all of its films will have a 45-day exclusive window. in American theaters, as a company. has radically changed course after deciding to release all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max simultaneously. The movements offer a surprising reversal. WB had shown they were unwilling to favor theaters while the coronavirus was spreading, in December moving Wonder Woman and then a host of other films to HBO Max simultaneously. The announcement angered many executives and creators in Hollywood, who said the move was a relationship breakdown. The announcement of Warner Bros. came from Cineworld, the parent company of Regal, the second largest theater chain in the United States. Under the deal, the company’s theaters will begin showing all WB films in 2022 for an exclusive 45-day window in the US and at least a 31-day window in the UK. As part of the deal, the company will show all 2021 movies released simultaneously on HBO Max, a decision by some theaters. previously hesitated to do. With the Regal deal, WB is expected to make pacts with other companies for at least that long. Disney had continuously postponed Black Widow, a high-profile title in its Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting last May, and the film was heralded as the kind of booming release that could bring consumers back to theaters after more than a year of ‘absence. locks. But now Disney will delay the theatrical exclusivity and put much of its hope in Disney Plus. Disney has previously released other Disney Plus films simultaneously in theaters, such as The Family Adventure Raya and The Last Dragon, which is available for $ 30 on the service in addition to appearing in theaters. Although it was billed as a pandemic-era move, Black Widow’s move could be seen as a test case for the company to try to double its Disney Plus service, which has attracted 100 million subscribers. since launching in late 2019. The company has already generated what it says is a large number of two Marvel series, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on Disney Plus. If Black Widow is successful with its hybrid release, it could mark a new way for the company to release its films even after the pandemic has ended. This is a developing story. Please come back for updates.

