Bad Bunny to fight Miz at WrestleMania 2021

Bad Bunny is ready to scold.

After throwing himself like a pro at the Royal Rumble in January, rapper Dkiti returns to the ring for this year’s WrestleMania competition, WWE reported on Monday. Longtime wrestling fan Bad Bunny will face two-time Grand Slam champion Miz on the first night of the event, streaming April 10 on NBCs Peacock.

The WrestleMania announcement came shortly after the new Grammy winner responded to the Mizs challenge by hitting him with a guitar on WWEs Monday Night Raw.

I accept your challenge, b, said Bad Bunny after smashing the instrument on his opponents. I’ll see you at WrestleMania.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny made his animated debut at the Royal Rumble by diving from the top rope of the ring and expertly taking out professional wrestlers John Morrison and the Miz. In the viral video, the 21st century’s biggest self-styled tag team could be seen working on artist “ltimo Tour del Mundo” before being kicked out of the ring by fellow wrestler Damian Priest and knocked down by Bad Bunny.

WrestleMania could mark the last 2021 victory for the Puerto Rican musician, who recently landed his first non-Latin Grammy Award for his 2020 studio effort, YHLQMDLG. Bad Bunny was nominated this year for a pop duo / group performance and a Latin or urban pop album.

I am very happy. … I am very proud, said the performer, of his real name Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, while accepting the honor of Latin pop or the urban album. I want to thank everyone in the world who listened to my music and supported my career and my ideas.