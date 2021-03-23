Entertainment
March 24, 2021 horoscope: Pisces, Gemini, Taurus and other signs check astrological predictions
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
Several planets face some of the most sensitive areas of your solar chart, and the tension is increased tenfold as they approach your sign. Therefore, if you feel a little lost or on a limb, don’t worry, but be calm.
and wait for the moment to pass.
TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)
The current planetary setup is not perfect, but it is still on your side. Your only concern might be whether you prefer spending time with casual friends or close partners – and that shouldn’t be too much of a problem! If you’re doing big plans, by the way, try looking at them from a whole new perspective.
GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)
Nothing is ever as secure as you imagine, and even if you think someone at work has the key, you could be wrong. Despite appearances, they’re as likely to be in the dark as you are. Could this be a case of the blind leading the blind? You will find out soon!
CANCER (June 22 – July 23)
You can always count the cost of a reckless investment or unprofitable trade association, but what saves you might be someone else’s willingness to take the note. There is so much to hope for now that you really have to believe in yourself.
LEO (July 24 – August 23)
You are about to find out how expensive love can be. You can also throw caution to the wind and spend as much as you need to buy the emotional rewards you so deeply desire and deserve. But have you forgotten all those lessons from the past? Maybe you have it!
VIRGIN (August 24 – September 23)
The only downside to being completely enthusiastic is that you risk losing touch with reality or with your partners’ own hopes. Your best chances come from keeping the dialogue going and asking your loved ones what they want. You don’t have to give in to their every whim, mind you!
LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)
Most of the pieces now should have been integrated into an emotional puzzle. There may be one or two things that still give rise to doubts, and if you have the slightest sense, you are relying on your experience rather than vague hopes. And that’s before you even start asking those in the know for help.
SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)
Perhaps more than anything else, your feelings have been dominated by difficulties with the home, some of which may be purely practical, while others seem to be nothing more than memories of what happened. passed a long time ago. You are now coming out of this period wiser and more experienced.
SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)
The impending awkward encounter between romantic Venus and passionate Pluto now pulls you very strongly in two directions, and emotional choices become critical. The question is, how long can you sit on the fence? Probably for a very long time!
CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)
Once again, the Moon is on your side, stabilizing your emotions and making you feel that you are indeed on the right track. In love, you can express yourself as poetically as you want and with as much originality as you want. There is no alternative!
AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)
If shopping trips are the order of the day, you can opt for luxury over necessities, and if investments are looming, aim for the arts as the most lucrative field. Above all, you need to take charge of your finances, rather than being overwhelmed by them.
PISCES (February 20 – March 20)
You may be convinced that you are absolutely right, but you really need to listen to others, including close partners at work and at home. Don’t take criticism personally, but know that it is well-meaning and that there is a lot to learn.
