Black Midi announces new album ‘Cavalcade’ with new cult-inspired video ‘John L’





Black Midi has announced their second album ‘Cavalcade’, the sequel to the acclaimed debut album of 2019 ‘Schlagenheim’. Prior to recording, the group shared proggy debut single ‘John L’, along with chaotic visuals envisioned as “a jet black comedy about what happens to cult leaders when their followers turn on them.” The video was directed by choreographer Nina McNeely, whose previous credits include Rihannas’ horror film ‘Sledgehammer’ and Gaspar Noes 2018. Climax. “Cavalcade” will be released on May 28 via Rough Trade. The group claim that the record is envisioned as a procession of various larger-than-life figures such as a cult leader, an ancient corpse found in a diamond mine and cabaret singer Marlene Dietrich. When you listen, you can imagine that all the characters are forming a sort of cavalcade. Each tells their story one by one and at the end of each song they overtake you, replaced by the next, said guitarist Cameron Picton. The tracklisting of ‘Cavalcade’ is as follows: 01. John L

02. Marlene Dietrich

03. Chondromalcia Patella

04. Slow

05. Diamond stuff

06. Dethroned

07. Hogwash and Balderdash

08. Ascending order “John L” was first recorded with producer Marta Salogni, the group then working with John “Spud” Murphy in Dublin. It worked really well with John, ”said frontman Geordie Greep. “We wanted a natural, open sound combined with fourth wall breaks for lack of a better expression. Do you know when you can hear the screams of the band, the things that let you know that you are listening to a recording? “[With a lot of records] it feels like you’re listening to ECM, high fidelity, amazing 25 mic sound or you’ve got the lo-fi album full of crazy effects. And I thought, why not have an album where you combine the two? This was one of the main ideas that came out of it and John was very interested in this idea. Earlier this year, Black Midi reported that bassist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin had taken time away from the band due to mental health issues. While Kwasniewski-Kelvin does not appear on “Cavalcade”, the group has recruited saxophonist Kaidi Akinnibi and keyboardist Seth Evans for the sessions.







