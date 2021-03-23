Cameron, the Holby City killer – what’s next for him?

Holby City, like many ongoing dramas, is well known for its gripping storylines.

Over the past year, viewers have seen Cameron Dunn’s murderous behavior escalate.

Holby City: The Crimes of Cameron Dunn

After deliberately killing Chloe’s rapist Evan Crowhurt, Cameron began to do whatever he could to cover up his crime.

When Xavier Duvall got closer to the truth, he went to the police station with evidence. But when he got into a cyclist’s path, he fell and hit his head on the sidewalk.

At the scene, Cameron witnessed the crash but, instead of helping, fled with Zav’s bag to dispose of the evidence he had against him.



Zav died trying to prove Cameron’s crimes (BBC photo credit)

A few weeks ago, Cameron was stunned when the cyclist who ran over Zav, Bobby Edwards, recognized him from the scene.

In order to silence Bobby, Cameron killed him and his death left Chloe Godard perplexed.

In addition to taking credit for saving the life of a patient he did not save, he contributed to the deaths of other patients, including Harvey Dean.

But tonight, Cameron finally understood what was happening to him when he was arrested.



Is this the end for Cameron? (Credit: BBC)

But is this the end of Cameron, what’s going to happen with Nicky, who is pregnant with her child, and has the script dragged on for too long?

Here’s what Charlotte Rodrigues thinks of the soap opera and the Entertainment Daily television writer.

Cameron in Holby City

Ever since Cameron arrived, I had a strange feeling about the character. And of course my intuition was right.

When he first arrived he didn’t look grim. In fact, he looked like a harmless young man who was perhaps a little too spoiled and who got handed things too often.

But then of course things changed and we started to see a darker side of the character.

This scenario is brilliant for many reasons. Not only is it well written, it’s something that happens in real life.



Viewers saw Cameron take a sinister turn (Photo credit: BBC)

In many real crime cases there are real stories of doctors / nurses abusing their power and harming or even killing their patients.

While this obviously doesn’t happen all the time, it’s good to see the story of a ‘killer’ doctor.

Of course, most people who enter the medical profession enter because they want to help people. But in some cases, people get involved for the power they have over the vulnerable.

Cameron killed Evan, which appeared to be a move to protect Chloe, who Evan had raped.



Cameron killed rapist Evan (Photo credit: BBC)

While Evan was a disgusting human being, Cameron shouldn’t kill him.

Of course, as Cameron tried to hide the fact that he was behind Evan’s death, he continued to have to hide and bury more secrets, creating a snowball effect.

This inadvertently led to Zav’s death (still not on that for that matter).

And again, the snowball effect continued.

Did the scenario last too long?

Some fans say this scenario has gone on for too long. However, I do not agree.

There’s the saying “you can’t rush art” – and that’s what these shows are. To tell a story, you have to tell it over time.



Cameron is the father of Nicky’s child (Photo credit: BBC)

If Cameron killed a new person every week and the story was over in two months, that wouldn’t be as good anyway. The suspense had to be built.

The last few episodes where Cameron kidnapped Angel really made me feel like I was watching a scary thriller, and I absolutely loved it.

Cameron makes me really nervous and a little sick. But it shows how amazing Nic Jackman is!

