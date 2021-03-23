Bars can now reopen without food in three Bay Area counties





It’s been a long year for bars: With state rules forbidding them to stay open during the pandemic without selling food, many have teamed up with restaurants, food trucks, or pop-ups to survive. Some, unable to start a meal program, kept their doors closed for months; others, unfortunately, have closed permanently. But on Tuesday, bars in San Francisco, Marin and Santa Clara counties finally took a break. From Wednesday they can open for outdoor dining without also serving a meal.

This development is part of the upgrade of the three Bay Area counties to orange level, which also allows dining inside restaurants to increase to 50% capacity. While indoor bars without meal service are still not allowed to reopen, bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries can now open for outdoor sit-down table service for up to 6 people at one. table without the provision of a meal.

From the start, some bar owners felt that the obligation to serve meals was open and arbitrary. “It seems a little odd that food is tied to an idea of ​​safety,” said Bob Wait, owner of SF The Page bar, in May 2020. “Certainly a place with food will have more staff to interact with. as a customer and more contamination points in terms of food preparation than a well-run bar. I think I can argue that a well-run bar with one knowledgeable bartender and 15 adults spaced apart will be a safer environment than a lot of restaurants that will be allowed to open. “ Summer-Jane Bell, a partner at Hello Stranger in Oakland, called the rule “unfair,” saying, “It seems puritanical in a way that alcohol is only justified if you eat.” At the time, the reasoning behind the rule was: “Food is considered an essential service,” John Carr, chief information officer for ABC, said in May. During this time, alcohol was not.

Now bars for which food isn’t their specialty can finally go back to the good old days of serving beers without an arbitrary soggy fry in sight. It also means that restaurants can also serve alcohol to customers without food – every cocktail hour no longer has to be a meal. In the meantime, here are the new rules for indoor dining: the table size can expand up to 6 guests from up to 3 households, and service must end before 11 p.m. Al fresco dining may remove restrictions on the number of households seated at a table and group reservations of up to two tables are permitted outdoors (although tables must still remain limited to six people). Learn more about what opens below the orange level here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos