Actor Marc Pouh – Sightlines

The A Year In series is catching up with artists now that the coronavirus pandemic has reached its one-year goal.
Actor Austin Marc Pouh masters the great characters of classical theater Macbeth, Othello, Macbeth, Cyrano de Bergerac, Willy Loman, Shylock commanding roles which demand a lot from any theater artist. “Powerful” is the word critics often use to describe Pouh’s performances, but also “understated elegance” and “captivating”.
Pouh has been a mainstay of the Austin theatrical landscape for the past two decades working with Austin Shakespeare, Zach Theater, Austin Playhouse, and the Vortex. A board member of Austin Shakespeare, Pouh has won a number of Austin Critics’ Table awards, including the John Bustin Award for Outstanding Versatility.
Sightlines: What were you working on and looking forward to when the lockdown began in mid-March 2020? What was the first of your work that you saw canceled?
Marc Pouh: When the lockdown began, I had already been offered a chance to rehearse my role as Scrooge in the Zach theater production of “Christmas Carol.” I really enjoyed my return to Zach the year before and looked forward to being part of another year of a show with such breadth and joy. I was also preparing to portray Orson Welles in a reimagining of “A War of the Worlds” with a predominantly black cast written by Jarrett king for Penfold Theater. I have known the founders of Penfold for 12 years and look forward to finally working with them. The first job that was officially canceled was “Christmas Carol” along with all of Zach’s stage productions. “War of the Worlds” has been postponed several times, but we were able to do a brief Zoom-in on the work in progress and had excellent feedback from participants.
S: What part of the pandemic were you surprised to find creative edge?
MP: I appreciated the flexibility of the rehearsals and find the lack of traffic to be a creative advantage. I live in Georgetown and going to rehearsals six days a week in downtown Austin is stressful. Spending an hour in traffic is great for learning lines, but a burden when trying to make a performance call, especially if you have a costume or makeup to apply. Additionally, during the pandemic, I was able to safely perform on a one-on-one show from my home office and reach audience members across the country. I portrayed Thurgood Marshall for the San Antonio Public Theater and the circumstances of my remote performance also made it possible to work with a theater 100 miles away.
S: What changes do you want to see in the theater, how is it practiced and how is it presented to the audience? What could / should the so-called “new normal” in theater look like?
MP: I think even once we are able to meet in person and perform, there should still be a market for performance online. Readings can be done easily with cast members in different locations in America and even overseas. I find that individual shows have the potential to approach the full quality of the production, especially if the performer and the material are appealing.
S: Artistically, what is the next step that you are looking forward to and that you are passionate about?
MP: I can’t wait to see what lies ahead for the 2022-2023 season. We can start having outdoor performances by the summer of 2021, but I honestly think we need to better manage vaccinations and public confidence before we open indoor theaters. I am delighted to bring Penfold’s War of the Worlds to the stage and hope to return to “Christmas Carol”. I can’t wait to see some of the adaptations we’ve made in the meantime (Zoom, asynchronous work) spill over into seasons and future audiences and expand access to the arts.
