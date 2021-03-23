Entertainment
‘Real Housewives’ star ‘sorry’ for her Native American costume
Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kenya Moore apologizes for wearing a Native American headdress as a costume after facing negative reactions for “cultural appropriation”.
“I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume,” Moore commented. Instagram. “Inow realizes that this was both disrespectful and callous and that I never would have if I had had this knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do. better. I’m so sorry. “
Moore sparked backlash after Sunday’s Halloween-themed episode ofReal housewives of Atlanta, in which she dressed as a “warrior princess” to have a party.
Several of his castmates expressed their displeasure with his costume during the episode. Drew Sidora called Moore’s ensemble “problematic,” while Porsha williams added: “I thought we weren’t doing this anymore.”
Many social media users agreed.
“We are deeply disturbed by last night’s episode of # RHOA,” wroteIllumiNative, a nonprofit initiative that “challenges the negative narrative” of indigenous people, on Instagram Monday.
The activist group, which wascreated and run by indigenous peoples, Continued: “Costumes that mock Indigenous peoples, defame our traditions and cultures, and perpetuate negative stereotypes are racist. Playing Indians is a form of mascot that is not only offensive, it is part of a long history of dehumanizing indigenous peoples. “
IllumiNatives said it was “incredibly concerned” that no executive or producer of the show’s network, Bravo, Comcast or parent company, NBC Universal, would step in.
“The series has had several instances of racism and offensive behavior and yet it appears that no training, procedure or standard has been sent to end the offensive acts,” the group continued.
Bravo responded to the backlash, admitting that streaming the costume did not meet the network’s “highest standards of respect and inclusiveness”.
“We recognize that the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, in which a cast member wears a Native American costume, did not live up to these values,” the network commented under Message from @ IllumiNative“We had hoped this would provide a good time for learning, but in retrospect it is clear that the network has not addressed this issue properly given the gravity of the situation. We apologize to both the Native American community and to our public at large. “
Bravo has been the subject of criticism in the past for allegations of racism and offensive behavior. In September, longtime star of “RHOA”NeNe Leakscalled Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen in a series of tweets, claiming she had suffered “systemic racism.”
