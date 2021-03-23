Dogfather Dog Party scheduled for Saturday | Culture & Leisure





The NSU Media Studies Program features The Dogfather Dog Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at Beta Field at Northeastern State Universitys. Beta Field is located between the west wall of Jack Dobbins Field House and the east wall of the Science Building. This event will be open to the public and to teachers and students of the NSU to come and bring their dogs to enjoy a day of play. This event aims to help you not get stuck inside the winter season and to raise awareness and fundraising for Oklahoma Therapeutic Assistance Dogs located in Tulsa, said Makenzie Oestreich, student organizer. Photo opportunities will be available at the Puppy Kissing Photo Kiosk and donation boxes for pet supplies, such as dog food, treats, new toys and leashes. Each dog will leave with their puppy, a tennis ball donated by the Philcrest Hills Tennis Club. There will also be a The Dogfather hot dog food truck available for food and refreshments. In order to make this event a success, the organizers are accepting donations for all of the items listed above and throughout the event and on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/123733653032789. Due to COVID-19, precautionary measures will be put in place to protect the health of all attendants. Participants must wear masks at all times and disinfect themselves regularly between booths during the event. All food will be distributed separately in take-out containers to reduce the risk of spread by contact. All dog owners are required to have their pets on a leash at all times. The time for the event is open and flexible as a back-and-forth to keep crowds down, Oestreich said. For more information or to donate for the event, people can message the event’s Facebook page or contact Savannah Wood at [email protected] or 918-616-2745. Any questions regarding organizations receiving donations can be directed to Oestreich at 918-978-4171.

