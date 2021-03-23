



One of Suzanne Fountains’ best friends says she was the type of person who almost certainly died saving other people’s lives. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if she faced off against the mother (pager) who did this, to be honest with you, said Martha Harmon Pardee. She was fearless, funny and generous and just a salt of the earth person. Fountain and Pardee are both award-winning local theater actors, although Fountain stopped performing in 2002 and recently worked for a small Boulder company that has helped people register for Medicare. RELATED: Suspect bought gun 6 days before attack: affidavit The victims of the shooting in Boulder have been identified; suspected Fountain, 59, was the matron of honor at Pardees’ wedding, and Pardee was present at the birth of her son, Nathaniel Quinn, a graphic designer in Philadelphia. She was, Pardee said simply, my soul mate. The two even played the same character in the same room. Fountain played “Younger and Pardee played Older in the University of Denvers Voice of the Prairie, although in real life the two were born only a week apart. ‘be older than her, Pardee said. Fountain was active in the local theater community for 12 years starting in 1990, including three productions for the Denver Center Theater Company: She played a party guest in an updated version of August Strindbergs Miss Julie in 1991; she appeared in Gary Leon Hills’ adaptation of Back to the Blanket in 1991; and she played a housekeeper in a stylized production of Garrison Easts Uncertainty in 1992. I remember she was a lovely human being, a wonderful colleague and a trustworthy and talented actor, said Jacqueline Antaramian, her uncertain mate. Fountain won the Denver Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor for her performance as Laura Wingfield in The Hunger Artists’ The Glass Menagerie. won four stars from both the Denver Post and Boulder Daily Camera. The only source of comfort and compassion comes from the nurse, played with great warmth and delicacy by Suzanne L. Fountain, wrote The Posts Alan Stern. Adding Cameras Mark Collins: Suzanne L. Fountain brings a simple but crucial compassion to the play. Her warmth was just extraordinary, said Billie McBride, who played the cancer patient in Wit. She was so wonderful in the role, and just totally real. One of my favorite scenes to play was the one where we sat down and talked and shared a popsicle together. I love it. Other triumphant roles include Emily Gibb in the 1990 production Nomad Players of Our Town and Rose in Woolgatherer, a two-man play for the Theater Group. The man, this woman was colossal, strong, deep, intelligent and kind, said her co-star, Kevin Hart. Fountain was born on August 31, 1961. Her longtime partner was former Hunger Artists theater producer Phi Bernier.

