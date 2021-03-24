Marvel movie ‘Black Widow’ hits theaters and Disney + on July 9

The Walt Disney Co. has set a new July 9 opening date for its highly anticipated Marvel Studios film, Black Widow. The feature will air simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + for an additional fee, the company said on Tuesday.

Disneys Cruella will be released on May 28, also in theaters and through the Disney + Premier Access strategy, which charges subscribers a $ 30 fee for new films. Pixars Luca will go straight to Disney + which currently costs $ 6.99 per month on June 18 at no additional cost.

The changes are the latest sign of Disneys’ ambitions to expand its streaming empire, which gained momentum when COVID-19 rocked the industry. Before the pandemic, Disney was the dominant studio at the box office, with several films grossing more than $ 1 billion in global revenue. Now, Black Widow, a film that had a good chance of making it to the billion dollar box office club under normal circumstances, will be available in the living room upon its theatrical release.

For Marvel fans in most countries, the plan sets up one of the biggest tests yet on people’s willingness to go to a theater for a movie they could watch from their couches.

Black Widow’s decision has been the subject of will-they-will-listen speculation in Hollywood as theaters reopen in major cities in the hopes that the return of blockbusters will bring moviegoers back to the big screen. Theaters in the greater Los Angeles area reopened last week, after theaters returned to New York City.

Theater companies were hoping Disney would stick to its May 7 release date for Black Widow. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has heightened optimism among some analysts that audiences will start returning to theaters when there are big Hollywood movies to see.

But lingering concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and capacity limitations in theaters still give studios a break when it comes to their bigger productions. Blockbusters depend on large theatrical releases to become profitable.

With an estimated budget of over $ 200 million, Black Widow certainly qualifies as a great Hollywood movie. Although films such as Tom & Jerry and The Marksman have been released during the COVID-19 pandemic, most big budget films have been pushed back, including Bond’s 25th entry, No Time to Die (October 8) and F9 “(June 25).

Disney has made it clear that access to its streaming movies will continue to be a key part of its strategy as it tries to attract more subscribers to Disney +, which has already surpassed 100 million accounts since the platforms debut in November 2019. CEO Bob Chapek recently told a Morgan Stanley investor conference that consumers are probably more impatient than they have ever been, especially since has now had the luxury of an entire year of getting titles at home pretty much anytime he wants.

Disney took a three-pronged approach to releasing films during the pandemic. The Burbank entertainment giant sent Hamilton and Soul straight to Disney + while theaters were hampered. Along with Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, the company put the movies on Disney + through its $ 30 Premier Access strategy. Disney did not disclose viewership numbers for its Disney + movies or Premier Access titles.

For other big titles, Disney has chosen to push back opening dates until a theatrical release has a better chance of success. The company carried over to Tuesday’s Marvels Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings from July 9 to September 3, and pushed 20th century studios The Kings Man from August 20 to December 22. Twentieth-century films Free Guy, Deep Water and Death on the Nile were also reported.

The changes in strategy for Black Widow, Cruella and Luca reflect Chapeks’ stated desire to let the consumer be our guide in almost any situation, as he said at the investor conference. The decision to let Luca bypass theaters for Disney + is notable because films aimed at children, such as The Croods: A New Age and Tom & Jerry, tended to outperform other genres in theaters during the pandemic.

Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing choice for consumers and responding to changing audience preferences, Kareem Daniel, president of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic market that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to use the best options to bring fans and families around the world unparalleled stories from The Walt Disney Companys.

Black Widow’s release date has been delayed by more than a year due to the pandemic, which has kept indoor theaters closed for most of the past 12 months. The latest postponement of Scarlett Johansson’s superhero spy thrillers dates back to September, when Disney moved it to May 7 from November 6 amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Disneys’ announcement comes just after British film company Cineworld announced that Regal Cinemas, America’s second-largest chain, will reopen from early April. The gradual reopening begins with the opening of a limited number of theaters for Warner Bros. Godzilla vs Kong on April 2 and will expand with Mortal Kombat on April 16. Both films will go to HBO Max the same day they hit theaters.

Cineworld also said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with Warner Bros. which will return the Burbank-based studio to the exclusive windows for theaters model in 2022. Starting next year, Warner Bros. will screen films in theaters for 45 days before showing them. can be delivered to the home through premium rentals.

The standard theater widow for new films before the pandemic averaged around 90 days; theaters have long resisted attempts to bridge this gap. But pandemic closures have accelerated attempts by studios to experiment with different models.

Universal previously had similar deals with AMC Theaters and Cinemark, the # 1 and # 3 national channels, respectively. As part of these offerings, Universal films can access premium video on demand after 17 days. With Cinemark, the window is extended to 31 days for films that gross more than $ 50 million on an opening weekend.