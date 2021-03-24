Historic Yorktown comes to life with new events!

Editor’s Note: This was provided to WYDaily by Gail Whittaker, Public Information Officer, York County, Virginia

YORKTOWN – Spring is just around the corner and these warmer temperatures mean Yorktown will soon come to life with living history demonstrations, the return of its award-winning Farmer’s Market and pirates hunting for treasure! All events take place

outdoors and follow strict COVID-19 safety precautions.

Featured Spring Events

April 3

The Victory Family YMCA holds its annual Yorktown 5K and 10K victory in April

3 from 7:30 a.m. This year, due to COVID-19, there are in-person and virtual options. The Family Fun Run and usual post-run waterfront activities have been canceled. The historic and scenic races begin at Riverwalk Landing and take participants past landmarks such as the Yorktown Victory Monument, Cornwallis Cave, and Surrender Field. All proceeds from race registrations go to the Victory YMCA to strengthen the community and keep families healthy. www.victoryatyorktown.com

April 10

Yorktown Market Days kicks off its regular season with weekly Farmers’ Markets on

Saturdays. Enjoy spectacular views of the York River, live music, food trucks and a

fantastic variety of vendors and artists at Riverwalk Landing. The Go Green market, in

Month recognition Earth Day celebrations, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. In conjunction with the York County Public Works Department and the York County Beautification Committee, free family activities and educational exhibits will help promote environmental sustainability. A limited quantity of reusable shopping bags will be distributed as gifts. All buyers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags to stock up on products from the market. The Fifes and Drums perform at 9 a.m., followed by SOJORN’s shows. Call (757) 890-5900 for more information.

RELATED STORY: Yorktown Trolley Returns to the Riverside

York County History Day: History comes to life with tactical demonstrations,

camps and tours of Yorktown Historic Site from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special activities will take place at the Watermens Museum, York Hall and various buildings along Main Street.

Mobjack Bay Coffee Roasters will organize two guided Civil War walking tours, both conducted

by historian J. Michael Moore. One starts at 1 p.m. and the other at 2 p.m. The first takes a look at Yorktown’s role during the Civil War era as it explores the Peninsula Campaign of 1862, which pitted two colorful commanders against each other. on a battlefield of the War of Independence by deploying modern technologies such as aerial observation. and improvised explosive devices. During the second walking tour, visitors will return to learn about Union operations against Richmond and Confederate naval raiders, learn from stories of African Americans seeking freedom, and view photographs of the civil war that captured a glimpse of the past. Call (757) 872-3020 for more information.

Watermens museum chili cook-off and the biggest annual fundraiser starts at noon. You’ll be able to sample chili recipes from competing chefs and vote for the Peoples Choice award. Additional chilli can be purchased, if available. Call (757) 887-2641 for contest rules, entry forms and to purchase tickets.

April 17

French market of sister cities: Inspired by the market in Yorktown’s sister city, Port-

Vendres, France, shop for French specialties 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverwalk Landing. Buyers will find fresh bread, croissants and pastries; chocolates and macaroons; wine; soaps and more! Enjoy a wine garden featuring French wines, a silent auction and a student exchange raffle. Call (757) 877-2933 for more information.

April 21th

Color and beauty will be in full bloom when the Garden Club of Virginia brings its Historic Gardens Week in Yorktown. There are three paid tours: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm The event headquarters and beautiful landscaping will be inside the hangar of freight, located at the water’s edge. York County Master Gardeners will give a special lecture on gardening at the Museum of the American Revolution in Yorktown. Admission is canceled for all guests on tour that day. Admission is also free to the Watermens Museum as part of this event. Details on www.visityorktown.org

April 24 and 25

Pirates invade Yorktown: Step back into the golden age of piracy as Riverwalk Landing and the Watermen Museum are overrun by marine marauders from 10

am to 5 p.m. Explore a pirate encampment, watch live blacksmith demonstrations, sing along to sea songs, and don’t miss the thrilling cannon demonstrations. On Saturday, April 24, the weekly farmers’ market will also tackle the theme of pirates and will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

First weekend of May

Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival: Sample dozens of craft beers, dip into an incredible barbecue, and listen to some of Hampton Roads’ best blues musicians take to the stage at Riverwalk Landing on May 1, including Bobby Blackhat Band; Cole and MaryAnn Delta Blues; About; and Fade to blue. This year, to maintain social distancing and to follow state capacity guidelines, there will be two time slots available with a limited number of tickets for each. Call (757) 877-2933 for more information or visit www.villageevents.org

Art at the river art exhibition: Marvel at the work of local artists with the beautiful York River as a backdrop on May 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Painters, photographers, potters, jewelers and other creative artists will line the Riverwalk to display their work in the hopes of bringing home the People’s Choice Award. Call (757) 898-6147 for more information.

This is just a small sample of some of the events happening in Yorktown this spring!

Additional information about the event can be found at:

York County Tourism Development: (757) 890-3500

Hotline for weather events: (757) 890-3520

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: visit Yorktown

YOU ALSO WANT TO SEE THESE STORIES:

Always be informed. Click here to get the latest news and information delivered to your inbox