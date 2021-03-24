Rick & Morty: All Ricks Interests Love

Rick and morty isn’t a series known for its romantic storylines, but lead character Rick Sanchez has gone through several love interests in the four-season sitcoms. As of 2013, the anarchic animated sitcom Adult Swims Rick and morty has gone from a crass, crass satire of sci-fi tropes to a thoughtful, funny, and ambitious deconstruction of sitcom and genre fiction conventions.

The animated series parodied everything from jurassic park to the obsessive fanbase of HBO’s fantastic mega-hitGame of thrones, ButRick and morty is not without its most serious moments. The eponymous Rick Sanchez, for example, has shown unexpected depths on occasion despite his sour and sarcastic demeanor, and the comedy Adult Swim has even been known to slow down its frenetic pace and surreal humor to address the darker side. characters.

Ricks’ troubled outlook on life is never better illustrated than when the character meets an old love interest, as has happened on numerous occasions. Rick and mortys four seasons. Her hapless grandson may be the one who chases a Girl of the Week more often than Rick, but Morty isn’t the only one. Rick and mortycharacter to cross significant love interests throughout the Four Seasons series. Each of Ricks ‘rare love interests exemplified another element of the character’s tumultuous inner life, whether it was his quietly desperate loneliness or his amoral approach to parenthood, and a glimpse into Ricks’ grip.Rick and morty love interests end up indirectly telling a story about the tragicomic and hypocritical figure of Rick Sanchez.

Gaia

A sentient planet and most recently introduced to Ricks’ love interests, Gaia is the world Rick accidentally permeated offscreen prior to the events of Season 4’s ninth episode, Childrick of Mort. Only that might not be entirely true, since Zeus-esque’s planet / god / supreme being Reggie is also likely to be the father of the world’s beings since Gaia slept with Reggie and Rick around the same time. . Either way, Gaia doesn’t end up playing a big part in her one-episode appearance (something that turns out to be a model for Ricks’ love interests). What the planet does is reaffirm more that Rick, although he has become a little indifferent and harsh as his season 1 during season 4 of Rick and morty, is always perfectly happy to give up potential offspring when it suits him. This means that the emotional hurt that keeps her from getting closer to Beth and him remains very unhealed on Ricks’ part (and that’s still a sore spot for Beth, too, judging by the events of this episode) .

Diane sanchez

This love interest is tricky, because it’s a Rick and morty character who is never introduced except in what is explicitly framed as a false memory. As such, there is no way of knowing which parts of the character (if any) have a relationship with Beth’s mother. As seen in the Rick and morty Season 3 debut “The Rickshank Redemption”, Diane Sanchez is the loving wife seen in Ricks Fabricated the Memory he invents to distract Galactic Federation agent Cornvelius Daniel. As Diane is only part of a ruse, there is no certainty whether some (or all) of this character’s details are shared by the real, so far unseen, Ms. Sanchez, of her blonde appearance to her love. attitude towards Rick.

Mrs. Sanchez

Unseen on the series so far, the real Ms. Sanchez is Beths ‘mother, Ricks’ ex-wife, and a pretty massive character on Rick and morty despite his absence. Although he never appears (aside from a brief glimpse in the shadows) and is rarely mentioned directly, series co-creator Dan Harmons comments that Ms. Sanchez was run-of-the-mill has been read by some. fans as a potential source of Beth’s idolization of her father and resentment of Jerry. As with Diane Sanchez, viewers cannot say anything about Ms. Sanchez. From minimal information thatRick and mortyoffer on what happened to Beth’s mother, Rickmay still has a vague wish to be reunited with his wife, as shown in the pilot episodes of Beth, I wish your mother was there to try them out on her pancakes. It is up to each spectator to decide whether this implies that Ms Sanchez is deceased, rather than simply being separated from the couple.

Unit

A living spirit that is made up of countless beings, Unity dated back to Rick before the events of Rick and mortybegan, and the two rekindled their romance in Season 2’s poignant release, Episode 3’s “Auto Erotic Assimilation”. Voiced by Mad Men Star Christina Hendricks, Unitys tries to keep Rick invested in their relationship and ultimately Unity leaves Rick, causing her unsuccessful suicide attempt in this atypically dark outing. Unity’s inability to keep Rick’s content in constant research, along with Ricks’ desire to start over and his explosive reaction to his decision to leave him, exemplifies a sadness at the heart of the super-genius character, one that Rick and morty only occasionally lingered. Ricks’ inability to maintain happiness or maintain a stable relationship is something the series tackles more generally in Pickle Rick, but his failure to connect with Unity betrays an insatiable, shapeless desire that could further doom the character.

Kiara

Of course, not all of Ricks’ love interests were the purveyors of such a dark take on the character. Kiara, the Predator/Extraterrestrial The secondary spoofing character seen in the ninth episode of Beth’s season 3’s ABCs, for example, is the kind of throwaway gag love interest that Morty has racked up a lot more for. Rick and mortys four seasons. Kiara was billed as a rebound for repulsed Jerry, the central gag of the episode being that Jerry is completely mismatched with a tall, agile, and deadly alien bounty hunter (at least, until he finds out that she also tries to bounce back after being let down). However, a post-credits stinger confirms that Rick also hooked up with her after Jerrys’ stint with Kiara ended in heartbreak. As it happened offscreen and barely contributed to the story of the episodes, it’s fair to suggest that Kiara is probably the least impacting of Ricks’ love interests. But not all episodes of Rick and morty has to dwell on the immeasurable desire lurking in Rick Sanchez’s tortured heart, so it’s only fitting that at least one of his love interests comes in the form of an inconsequential connection.

