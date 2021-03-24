Entertainment
Actor Jon Cryer helps homeless people in Los Angeles with mini-house project
Actor Jon Cryer has a new mission to help solve homelessness in Los Angeles by building tiny houses.
Hope of The Valley is a California homeless organization that builds tiny homes as an innovative, affordable and scalable solution to the humanitarian crisis: a bridge from the street to permanent housing.
“It is impossible to avoid the severity of the homeless crisis in Los Angeles. It has been a state of emergency since 2015, and that was before the pandemic,” Cryer told Fox News. “I love Los Angeles and found myself really thinking about what the everyday life of the street people should be like. It occurred to me that the dominant feeling would be one of terror.
The actor said that feeling comes in many forms.
“The terror for your safety, the terror for the safety of your valuables, the terror of COVID, the terror of not knowing if you have a place to exist, and all that terror is everyday,” Cryer said. “The problem is so huge it’s easy to feel helpless, but these mini-house projects are on a scale that people can understand and make a real difference.”
Unlike traditional shelters or affordable housing projects, small homes take a fraction of the time to assemble at a fraction of the cost. Each small house is equipped with two beds, storage space, two electrical outlets, heating, air conditioning, four windows and a lockable front door.
Each resident living in a small house has access to a full range of social services, including case management, housing navigation, mental health services, addiction counseling, as well as job training and placement.
Rowan Vansleve, CFO of Hope of The Valley, told Fox News: “It allows us to help address underlying issues that may have put them on the streets to begin with and connect them with resources. to ensure that placement in permanent accommodation is a permanent solution. “
But Vansleve added, tiny houses aren’t meant to be a long-term solution.
“The tiny houses are currently intended for temporary housing. Within 4-6 months, “said Vansleve,” the majority of the tiny residents will be placed in permanent housing and the unit will be filled with another deserving client seeking to end their homelessness. . “
The houses are manufactured and built by paletteshelter.com. and Vansleve noted that doesn’t take long to build.
“When they get there, they’re built in under an hour with minimal tools,” Vansleve said. The houses are equipped with beds, air conditioning, security devices and electricity and are all ‘ready to move in’.
The tiny houses are being built by the city of Los Angeles in communities across the region.
“The Chandler Boulevard Tiny Home Village in North Hollywood opened in February of this year. It has 39 units. Another village is underway at Alexandria Park and will be the largest original small village in California with over 100 units, ”Vansleve said. are currently two more under construction in Reseda and Tarzana which are expected to open within the next six months. “
Housing is free and the city and the organization are working together to make the project vital.
Vansleve said, “We have been engaged to provide customer services and operate the site, including maintenance and security. The maintenance of the site is part of the public-private partnership with the city. The city will be responsible for some aspects but charity will also take part of this responsibility. “
Hope of The Valley has raised approximately $ 117,000 to help subsidize the opening and continued operation of the villages.
“It takes a village to build a village,” Vansleve said.
The Villages are a public / private partnership: funding comes from city contracts, private foundations, individuals and local businesses.
Cryer was eager to lend his celebrity name. “We started by funding four tiny houses, but funding will be more soon, as well as holding fundraising events.”
The former “Two and a Half Men” star is excited to make an impact and is passionate about tackling homelessness.
“If we make people feel a little less helpless, we have succeeded. And that goes for people who get housing as well as for those who have the opportunity to help,” he said. . “They are our neighbors. They are our community.”
