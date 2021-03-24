Chasing Crush: Hollywood’s Next Big Wine Country Movie?

The man behind the Grammy-winning musical and Tony Jersey boys, who also happens to be the man behind one of the Sonomas Dry Creek Valley’s top rated Cabernet Sauvignon, now combines two of his greatest passions. Film, television, theater (and wine) producer Kevin kinsella, owner of Kinsella Estates, is working on a new wine-themed film, Chasing Crush, with producer Gene Kirkwood (Rocky) and director-screenwriter George gallo (Bad Boys). We want to make a great work of art, a wonderful movie, said Kinsella Wine spectator, maybe something that could even win an Oscar.

And there is a cinematic twist! The plot of Chasing Crush involves a canned Cabernet of the same name, and Kinsella, Kirkwood, and Gallo are in the process of making the wine and bringing it to market. Good, theyre do not do it. This work belongs to the Kinsella Estates winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown, who oversaw production and also owns a share of the Chasing Crush wine brand. On top of that, Brown made his Hollywood debut as an executive producer for Chasing Crush the film. It’s geeky, I know, but pulling the curtain down on production could be a great way to introduce more people to wine, Brown said. Wine spectator by e-mail, while meeting the exacting standards of wine lovers.

The IRL Chasing Crush is a non-vintage Sonoma Cabernet made from the Kinsellas Jersey Boys vineyard of Dry Creek Valley, which is expected to launch with a production of at least 25,000 cans (size and price yet to be determined) and may -to be hitting the shelves this summer. This marks Kinsella and Browns’ first foray into canned wines and a major pivot for both. Kinsella Estates wines generally have a low triple-digit price, and Brown is one of Napa Valley’s most sought-after wineries.

Still, Kinsella plans to keep rolling if that first batch succeeds, eventually expanding the brand with other varieties and styles. But he won’t be using his own vines in this case. I can’t convert all of my production into canned wine, Kinsella says. If it blows up like a rocket, I don’t have the capacity of the vineyard. This would be another big change for the winemaker, whose motto of the winery is We don’t buy any fruit and we don’t sell any fruit.

Winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown makes some of California’s finest Cabernets. (Tai Power Seeff)

Chasing Crush (the film) tells the dramatic story of five Napa winery interns from around the world who came together to make a canned wine from leftover Cabernet. [The interns] are all broken in some respect, Kinsella says. The fact of working together in this difficult environment of working with each other, of knowing each other, changes their outlook on life. And the broken parts they arrived with are fixed. The title of the film refers to the passion that drives winery workers to make good wine while traveling the world, like surfers looking for the perfect wave.

Kinsella was inspired by his wine experiences and those of real world wine interns, especially workers in the southern hemisphere. The characters will face non-fictional occupational hazards such as wildfires, and the film will feature real-life footage Gallo shot during the northern California wildfires of recent years. [George] got together with a fire captain in Napa who basically gave him carte blanche, says Kinsella, who lost his entire 2020 vintage to the smell of smoke. He entered wherever he wanted.

The original Kinsellas script found its way into Kirkwoods hands last year via an oh-so-Jersey boys acquaintance: the deceased Four Seasons member’s doctor Tommy DeVito. I get an unexpected phone call from Gene Kirkwood, you take that call, don’t you? Kinsella remembers. And we started talking about the project.

Kirkwood suggested bringing Gallo in, and the three soon reunited in Los Angeles, where the conversation organically turned to making real wine. So now we have a film which is also a business project! Kinsella said.

Filming is set to begin this summer at Kinsella Estates, with Gallo directing and Kirkwood producing. The team could also shoot at Browns Calistoga winery, Rivers-Marie, and Tamber Bey, where Kinsellas wines are made. We will use a lot of [my] property, Kinsella says, as I envisioned the film based on my experiences in my vineyard and surrounding parks.

I have the same feeling that I had when I did it RockyKirkwood said via email. There is something about Chasing Crush that I haven’t felt for some time.

What we do with Chasing Crush hasn’t been done before, Kirkwood said. I was making an elevated artistic film with an amazing product related to it. It’s very organic, and audiences are going to fall in love with the film and the wine together.

Kinsella is looking forward to hitting theaters in 2022 with a summer or fall premiere. He thinks the film will promote Napa and Sonoma as a wine country experience outside of the tasting rooms, and hopes the cabernet will help introduce people to canned wine (especially if audiences can appreciate it). ‘enjoy while watching it. Chasing Crush). But it’s still in its early stages, and we’ll have to wait and see if the film can crush it at the box office. Hopefully it will be a monumental success, Kinsella says, and that imitators will come in droves.

Enjoy unfiltered? The best of pop culture’s selection of unfiltered drinks can now be delivered straight to your inbox every two weeks! Sign up now to receive the unfiltered email newsletter, featuring the latest scoop on how wine intersects with film, TV, music, sports, politics and more.