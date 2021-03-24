Is Mark Harmon leaving NCIS season 18 in 2021?





NCIS fans still face the departure of Jack Sloane (Maria bello) and Emily’s death (Juliette Angelo) on the CBS crime series. But now their attention turns to another possible character exit. During the March 16 episode of NCIS, we see Gibbs (Mark Harmon) lash out at an alleged animal abuser in the woods and begin to suffocate him in front of Bishop (Emily wickersham) ends up pulling it off. Shortly after, we see Gibbs being handcuffed. Fast forward to the end, and the senior special agent ends up being suspended for his actions and asked to surrender his weapon and badge. This plot has many people wonder … Does Mark Harmon leave NCIS like Gibbs? CBS Photo Archive Of course, something could happen the next episode and Gibbs’ suspension could be forgiven like that. But the idea of ​​Mark, the show’s star and executive producer, to walk away is definitely a legitimate concern given all of the character releases we’ve seen in Season 18 before. rumors were circulating that Mark might be ready to leave the series, in which he has been playing since 2003. What else, Hollywood journalist claimed in February that NCIS was waiting to see if the network would order a 19th season and that Mark’s contract was up this season. The outlet’s “sources” also said that when Mark hears CBS will end NCIS if he left the show, he would start having discussions with the channel and the producers to come back “for a handful of episodes” if there was a 19th season. Meanwhile, Mark is busy wrapping up his executive production gig on NCIS: New Orleans, which ends May 16. In other words, it’s very possible that fans will see less and less of Gibbs and the series will soon end for good. Of course, we don’t know anything for sure yet and this is all based on hearsay at the moment. But still, fans should prepare emotionally just in case. As viewers have learned over the years, you just don’t know what the next unexpected twist will be. NCIS. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io







