COVID-19 in SWVA: Governor relaxes collection limits; LENOWISCO District Daily Cases Rise Above 10 | News

RICHMOND Virginians received good news on Tuesday about easing COVID-19 limits on social gatherings and venues for sport and entertainment.

Gov. Ralph Northam said on Tuesday that sports and entertainment venues will see an increase in indoor and outdoor attendance capacity starting April 1.

Virginians have come this far over the past year and now is not the time to just open the doors or let your guard down, Northam said. Even though some capacity limits will be increased, we must all remember to remain vigilant and to work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.

Under another amendment to Decree 72, which regulated the types of businesses and public operations that could remain open and under what conditions over the past 12 months, these limits will come into effect:

Social meetings: a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, compared to 10 people currently indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues: All indoor and outdoor entertainment venues and public entertainment venues will remain at 30% capacity, but with higher ceilings on the maximum number of people. Indoor venues must operate at 30% capacity or with a maximum of 500 people, beyond the current limit of 250 people. The external sites will operate at 30% of their capacity, with no numerical limit of actual participants within this limit. The current cap is the lowest of 30% capacity or up to 1,000 participants.

Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at recreational sporting events will increase from 25 to 100 people per court or 30% capacity, whichever is less for indoor facilities, and from 250 to 500 people per court or 30% capacity , whichever is less. for outdoor environments.

Earlier in March, Northam announced plans to allow in-person graduation and entry into state schools, colleges and universities. These plans are included in the April 1 changes, allowing:

Outdoor: a limit of 5,000 people or 30% of the hall capacity for outdoor events, whichever is less.

Indoors: up to 500 people, or 30% of the capacity of the hall, whichever is less.

Mask wear, social distancing, and other health and safety guidelines issued by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remain in effect.

Northam said about a quarter of the states population has received at least one dose of the three COVID-19 vaccines now approved for use in people aged 16 to 18 and older.

Details of the restrictions applicable to various public and private establishments and businesses are available online at https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/executive-actions/EO-72-FOURTH-AMENDED-and-Order-of-Public-Health-Emergency-Nine-Easing-of-Commonsense-Surge- Restrictions due to the novel coronavirus– (COVID-19) .pdf.

The daily number of new COVID-19 infections in LENOWISCO health districts has exceeded 10, according to the state data report on Tuesday, while 184 residents have been vaccinated.

The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO District has reported 14 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for a total of 7,220 and 192 deaths during the pandemic.

Lee County had six cases for 2,352 and 44 deaths.

Scott County has recorded five cases for 1,670 and 50 deaths.

Wise County has recorded three cases for 2,951 and 92 deaths.

Norton remained at 247 cases and six deaths.

In the LENOWISCO district, 30,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since their availability in Virginia. 184 new vaccinations since the VDH report on Monday.

The number of people in the district receiving the two recommended doses is 10,706 12.38% of the district population of 86,471.

Statewide, 2,087,082 doses were administered and 1,142,467 people received two doses 13.24% of the state’s 8.63 million fully immunized residents.

VDH reported 1,267 new cases and 10 deaths statewide in the previous 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 607,234 and 10,137 deaths.

The statewide screening rate for people with nasal swabs and antigen testing in Tuesday’s VDH report was 8,174,448 out of 8.63 million people, or 94, 72%. For nasal swab testing alone, 6,337,388 people have been tested to date, or 73.43%. In LENOWISCO district, 42,748 of the 86,471 residents in the area have been tested on a nasal swab for COVID-19, or 49.44%.

The seven-day average rate of positive PCR results in LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report fell from 7% to 6.3%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 5.6%.

Red Onion State Prison remained with 61 inmate cases and staff / contractor infection, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Wallens Ridge State Prison at Big Stone Gap remained with 20 inmate cases and one active staff / contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff / contractor cases.

According to the VDH Pandemic Measures Dashboard on Tuesdays, the daily incidence of cases in the far southwestern region of Virginia, including the LENOWISCO Health District, has been classified as fluctuating after a decrease in nine day daily case rates. The ranking of the far southwest region for the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results has been classified as fluctuating based on a 10-day decrease in this measure.

According to the LENOWISCO District Pandemic Measures Dashboard, Scott County schools have been classified as high risk based on the seven-day case incidence rate in Wise District and Counties and Lee and Norton City schools at substantial risk.

For a seven-day percentage change in the incidence of cases, schools in Lee and Wise counties were classified as low risk, schools in Norton City as high risk, and schools in Scott County as substantial risk.

Vaccinations

To pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)

The telephone numbers for local health districts are as follows:

Lee County (Jonesville) (276) 346-2011.

Scott County (Gate City) (276) 386-1312.

County of Wise and Norton (Wise) (276) 328-8000.

Where to be tested

Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health services offer free tests.

LENOWISCO’s health department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on district testing sites and offers free COVID-19 testing at its county offices. Those looking for a review should call ahead for an appointment.

The county office phone numbers are:

Lee County (Jonesville) (276) 346-2011.

Scott County (Gate City) (276) 386-1312.

County of Wise and Norton (Wise) (276) 328-8000.

Additional information on COVID-19 testing and precautions can be found on the LENOWISCO Health District Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.

In southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help assess whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. COVIDCHECK from the Virginia Department of Health (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can guide users through the symptoms they may be experiencing and direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.