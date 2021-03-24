Entertainment
Danger! Fans protest Dr Oz as guest host
Jeopardy fans and past contestants alike unite in their determination to fire Dr Oz as a guest host after his career by giving bad medical advice.
Earlier this week, Dr Mehmet Oz took on the role of Danger! guest host, and hundreds of former contestants were quick to try and shorten his time in Trebek’s famed shoes.After Alex Trebek passed away, it was reported that celebrities such as Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric and Mayim Bialik would take turns as the guest host. Danger! But when Dr Oz was added to this worthy list, there was certainly a big uproar from fans of the show and former contestants, as Oz is known to have shared questionable medical advice on his own talk. -day show.
The first guest invited to speak after Trebek’s death had passed Danger! champion, Ken Jennings, who currently holds the record for the show’s longest winning streak in the United States. Jennings hosted the show for six weeks beforeDanger! executive producer Mike Richards stepped in to take on the role of host. Now the show has a rotating schedule of new guest hosts every two weeks. Katie Couric wrapped up her gig on the show last week and Oz started hers this week.
However, more than 500 alumni Danger! the contestants took it upon themselves to bring Oz down from the Trebek stage. They wrote a letter on Way (courtesy of New York Post) addressed to executive producer Richards about why they thought Oz’s appearance on the show would be controversial and how it would impact the show’s long-standing reputation. Read an excerpt from their letter below:
Danger! is a show that values facts and knowledge. Throughout his nearly two decades on television [Dr. Oz] used his authority as a physician to push nefarious ideas on the American public.
The letter continues to express how in the best interests of Richards and the rest of the producers it is to replace Oz, as he has made statements endorsing gay conversion therapy and being promoted. “dangerous” remedies for autism. “Read what they wrote regarding those past Oz statements below:
None of these things are backed up by scientific fact and by promoting them is actively putting its viewers at risk … and what kind of message does that send to Jeopardy’s LGBTQ + and autistic competitors and viewers !?
But the protest continues beyond this concise and polite letter as Danger! fans are wreaking havoc online, with many assuming Trebek’s utter disappointment with the decision if he was still alive. Among the fun jokes that poke fun at Oz, it seems for some fans that this decision is the ultimate solution. Reddit useru / whaledeclared:
Of course it’s just for two weeks and yes of course “ the players are the stars ” of the show, but I argue that THE SHOW is the star of the show and that the company’s decision to to exploit [Dr. Oz] for some cynical evaluations, the ploy goes against the same spirit of this legendary trivia game. “
So, no, I won’t be watching any of these shows because they’re not really in the spirit of the game anymore.
The irony is that Oz’s presence was supposed to make more people watch, but Danger! fans online appear to boycott the show for the two weeks he is hosting and others understand the decision to reflect the producers’ newly adopted mindset, which prioritizes viewing numbers over integrity of the program. So this stunt will definitely cost them a few viewers, but only time will tell how much.
Source: Way (via NYP),u / whale(Reddit)
