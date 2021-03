Veteran actor George Segal, star of ‘Goldbergs’ dies at 87 – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –Veteran actor George Segal died of complications from bypass surgery on Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87 years old. The New York-born actor enjoyed early success in the 60s and 70s with appearances in “The Owl and the Pussycat”, “A Touch of Class”, “Fun with Dick and Jane”, “Who is Killing the Great Chefs of Europe? “,” Where’s Poppa? “,” Ship of Fools “,” King Rat “and” The Last Married Couple in America “. READ MORE: Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pits will reopen in April Meanwhile, Segal was nominated for an Oscar for her role in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” In Mike Nichols’ adaptation of Edward Albee’s play, Segal played a college professor caught on a night of psychological games with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. And while he appeared in a host of dramas, Segal had a knack for comedy and banjoing – a pair of talents he often combined in appearances on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson. More recently, Segal has found new audiences on television, first on the sitcom “Just Shoot Me” opposite David Space and currently on the ABC ensemble comedy “The Goldbergs” where he plays Albert “Pops” Solomon. READ MORE: Dear Colleagues, Students Remember Dr. Carol Brown, Woman Killed in Altadena On Twitter, series creator Adam F. Goldberg lamented the loss and said it was “a real honor being a small part of George Segal’s incredible legacy. Today we have lost a legend. It was a true honor to be a part of the incredible legacy of George Segals. By sheer fate, I ended up choosing the perfect person to play Pops. Like my grandfather, George was a child at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all … pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e – Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021 NO MORE NEWS: Travelers Having Problems Using Airline Credits Segal has married three times, most recently to Sonia, whom he married in 1996. He has two daughters, Elizabeth and Polly, from his first marriage.







