George Segal Dead: “Where’s Poppa?”, “Owl and the Pussycat”, “Just Shoot Me!” and the ‘Goldbergs’ star was 87 years old

Her long career has spanned from “Where’s Poppa?”, “The Owl and the Pussy Cat” and “A Touch of Class” to “Just Shoot Me! and “The Goldbergs”.



George Segal, the engaging actor who during his 1970s heyday generated great chemistry with his co-stars in classics as light asWhere’s Poppa?,The owl and the cat,A touch of class,California SplitandHave fun with Dick and Jane, died on Tuesday. He was 87 years old.

Segal died from bypass surgery, his wife, Sonia, has announced. He died in Santa Rosa, California.

Although he was most associated with comedy and intelligent, neurotic character play, Segal’s acting reach was considerable.

His performance as a cowardly young teacher in Mike Nichols’ Best Picture nominationWho’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?(1966) opposite Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton earned him an Oscar nomination for Supporting Actor. And in the war dramaRat King(1965), an adaptation of a James Clavell novel, it portrays an accomplice wheel merchant in a Japanese POW camp during World War II.

Segal, however, made the best of comedy. He starred for seven seasons (1997-2003) on the NBC workplace sitcomShoot me!as Jack Gallo, the mischievous and oft-married editor who employs his journalist daughter (Laura San Giacomo) in his fashion magazine,To blush.

And as of 2013, he was still going strong as Pops Solomon, an always-seeking grandfather, on ABC’s 1980s set.The Goldbergs.

Fans got to appreciate how delicious Segal could be thanks to the many appearances he madeTonight’s show, where he played the banjo and cracked host Johnny Carson with his infectious good humor. (He recorded a 1967 ragtime album titledThe man Yama Yama Carson provided the backing notes and for years performed with fellow actor Conrad Janis in the Beverly Hills Unlisted Jazz Band.)

Segal’s most hilarious moment in the movies could have come in Carl Reiner’s dark comedyWhere’s Poppa?(1970) when the senile mother of his character (Ruth Gordon) kisses his buttock. “It was just another day at the office for me,” he Told theJewish newspaper.

“I am saddened by the passing of my close friend and client for many years,” his longtime manager, Abe Hoch, said in a statement. “I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human.”

During her remarkable 1970-80 run, Segal teamed up with leading ladies Eva Marie Saint inMagnet(1970), Barbra Streisand inThe owl and the cat(1970), Susan Anspach in Paul Mazursky’sBlume in love(1973), Glenda Jackson inA touch of class(1973), Goldie Hawn inThe Duchess and the Dirty Water Fox(1976), Jane Fonda inHave fun with Dick and Jane(1977), Jacqueline Bisset inWho kills the great chefs of Europe?(1978) and Natalie Wood inThe last married couple in America(1980).

He also starred during the decade in the film CapersThe Hot Rock(1972), in the sci-fi thrillerTerminal man(1974), in Robert Altman’s game filmCalifornia Split(1974) and as Sam Spade Jr. inThe black bird(1975).

The youngest of four children, George Segal Jr. was born February 13, 1934 in Great Neck, New York. Her father was a malt and hops agent and her mother, Fanny, a housewife. The family was Jewish but not religious, and he never received a bar mitzvah.

When he was 9 he saw Alan Ladd inThis gun for rentat the local cinema and decided to become an actor. “It was that guy with a trench coat and a gun, and Veronica Lake was crazy about him,” he recalls. “Something clicked inside me that it was a job, and I wanted it.”

He attended George School, a private Quaker boarding school, in Newtown, Pa., Then headed to Haverford College in the Philadelphia area, where he was the leader of Bruno Lynch’s banjo and his Imperial Jazz Band. .

After enlisting in the United States Army and stationed on Staten Island, he received his BA in Drama from Columbia University in 1955. His first job in the theater was as a janitor at Circle in the Square.

He made his off-Broadway stage debut in 1956 in Moliere’sDon Juan, which starred Peter Falk, and then appeared with Jason Robards inThe ice man is comingand in 1959 toLeave it to Jane. For a brief stint he was a member of the New York Shakespeare Festival Company.

In the early ’60s, with the solemnity of the Actors Studio tradition in vogue, Segal sidestepped the method: “Everyone was so hooked out there,” he said, “they were afraid to just act.” . Instead, he co-founded a comedic improv review, The Premise.

“I learned more about real motivation and how to improvise than I could get anywhere else,” he said.Newsweekin 1970. While with The Premise, he was spotted by producer Larry Turman and signed for a small role inYoung doctors(1961), then played a US Army Ranger inThe longest day(1962).

Segal ventured to Los Angeles in the summer of 1963 to make a television series that never got off the ground. He’s found himself on episodes of shows such asAlfred Hitchcock Time,ChanningandDoctors and nurses.

His film career took off in 1965 when he played the role of this prisoner of warRat King. Nichols, with whom he had workedThe thingoff-Broadway, then offered her the role of Sandy Dennis’ husband Nick inVirginia woolfafter Robert Redford turned down the role. (Segal lost the Oscar to Walter Matthau inThe fortune cookie.)

Segal went on to portray an unsavory personality concealing himself in the likeable appearance of a Nazi hunter in Michael Anderson.The Quiller memorandum(1966).

He had an early chance to be funny when he played a New York detective with mom issues inNo way to treat a lady(1968). Director Jack Smight’s wife had spotted him making jokes on a talk show and thought he would be great for the role.

In 1979, Segal retired from the male lead inten(Dudley Moore took over) and was sued by producer-director Blake Edwards, who received $ 270,000 in settlement. It would herald a dry period of career for the actor.

“Most of us are at best 10 years old [at the top], “Segal Told theLos Angeles Timesin 2011. “As you take on the roles of father, the parts dry up because I don’t mean it’s all about sex, but you have that testosterone vitality. Then slowly you move into another category, and there aren’t as many jobs there. “

In 1988, Segal took the helm of ABC’sMurphy’s Law, playing an insurance fraud investigator, but the show only lasted 13 episodes. He played a married businessman who impregnates an accountant (Kirstie Alley) then throws her inLook who’s talking(1989).

He started a comeback of sorts as Jeff Bridges’ best friend in Streisand’sThe mirror has two sidesand as husband of Mary Tyler Moore in David O. RussellFlirt with disaster, both released in 1996. He started his long journey on Steve Levitan’sShoot me!one year later.

After a guest stint as talent manager Murray Berenson on HBOEntourageand two seasons on TV Land’sRetired at 35, Segal joined Adam GoldbergThe Goldbergs.

“It was on the table, they sent it to me, and I laughed out loud, which is very rare. I really haven’t done this since I read the pilot ofShoot me!” he Told the AV Club in 2013. “It’s very rare for an actor to laugh out loud. It grabbed my attention right away, and then an interview led from this to that and ah, it’s mystical to me.

“I never know how it goes. Sometimes it’s being in the right place at the right time, sometimes you’re just the guy they want. It’s impossible to explain. It’s all about the player, play. It’s a dice game., and you keep going up to the table and hope your number will go up. Or it’s like being a used car in a lot of used cars. You just wait for that. somebody’s coming over and kicking your tires. You must be crazy doing that. “

Segal married three times: to editor Marion Sobel from 1956 until their divorce in 1983; musical director Linda Rogoff (they met at Carnegie Hall when her band was opening for Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme) from 1983 until her death from aplastic anemia in 1996; and Sonia Schultz Greenbaum, his high school sweetheart, since 1996.

Survivors also include his daughters, Polly and Elizabeth.