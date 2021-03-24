Texas country singer Taylor Dee dies after WSOC TV car crash





Country music singer Taylor Dee died on March 14 in a car crash in Texas, KTVT reported. She was 33 years old. >> Read more new trends Dee, real name Taylor Dawn Carroll, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV eastbound on a toll lane in Euless, the TV station reported. According to a press release from the Euless City Police Department, Dee attempted a sharp exit from the freeway, but missed the turn and hit a barrier. His car then rolled over in the air and hit a panel above with its roof on the way down, People reported. Dee, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle, the Houston Chronicle reported. A second person in the vehicle was slightly injured and is expected to fully recover, the newspaper reported. Dees’ first single, The Buzz, was released in June 2019 and played on several Texas radio stations, KTVT reported. I first met Taylor in October 2018, but felt like we had known each other for many lifetimes, said songwriter Chad Roland. KULR. Since then we have played music, laughed, shared stories and some secrets, wrote, cried, toured, prayed and fought. Needless to say, we were close. We really loved each other and hoped that the love would spill over into the music. Linda Wilson, president of the Texas Country Music Association, said Dees’ death shocked the music community. Taylor Dee was the real deal – a real talent with a heart and a passion not only for his music but also for people, Wilson told the Texas Newsroom. In every performance, her talent was evident, but more importantly, she let her fans know her heart. She will be sorely missed. Dee is survived by a son, Vayden and a daughter, River, People reported. A GoFundMe The fundraising campaign to help with funeral expenses raised nearly $ 13,000 of its goal of $ 15,000.







