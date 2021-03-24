Assassins Creed Valhalla Ostara Festival Update Review: A Disappointment | Entertainment

Spring has arrived in Ravensthorpe, so any player logging into Assassins Creed Valhalla will notice that their hometown has received a drastic glow. With lots of butterflies and spring-related decorations, the Ostara Festival update brings new content to Valhalla.

However, the update is unlikely to put players in the festive mood due to a lack of fun and interesting content. On the one hand, the Ostara festival looks like a direct overhaul of the Christmas festival, but somehow worse.

All three Yuletide Festival mini-games return here with little to no changes. This includes the drink contest, the Viking brawl ring, and the target shooting mini-game. While they feel more polite this time around, it’s still lazy for Ubisoft to reuse content from a previous event, even after promising that Valhalla would have stronger support in terms of post-launch content.

The rewards you also receive for completing the mini-games, called Festival Tokens, hardly seem worth it. You can use Festival Tokens to cash in rewards in the Norvids store, but those rewards seem dull compared to the last event.

In the Christmas festival, you can use the tokens to buy a new weapon and new equipment sets with unique perks not found in the rest of the game. However, the Ostara Festival only offers cosmetic rewards, this which means it is only worth it for people who are really into tattoos, colony decorations and if you can put flowers in Eivors hair.

Four new side quests are also part of the Ostara Festival, but these little adventures are uninteresting distractions. One involves exploring Ravensthorpe for Easter egg baskets while another tasks you with lighting pyres around the colony.

These short quests last around 10 minutes and are devoid of all that is really interesting. It’s such a shame as we know Ubisoft is capable of making short but memorable side quests as evidenced by the solid world events of the main game.

To make matters worse, one of the quests cannot be completed due to a revolutionary bug. In response, Ubisoft disabled items from the quest until they were able to come up with a fix. While not a deal breaker in and of itself, it only adds to a bunch of growing disappointments.

Overall, the Ostara Festival echoes the issues that have been encountered so far with Ubisofts’ approach to post-launch content. The Festivals update and recent months on River Raids provide new content, but much of it is cookie-cutter and rote with no good reason to return to the game.

To give a clearer idea, the previous two Assassins Creed titles had better post-launch content at this point in the games lifecycle. Assassins Creed Origins had introduced a weekly rotation of boss battles against Egyptian Gods which felt epic and rewarded exclusive Legendary gear. Odyssey had the Lost Tales of Greece every month, which were long-lasting side quest chains that were fun and added a bit more history to the world of ancient Greece. On top of that, Odyssey also had epic new mercenaries and monster boss battles that could challenge the player.

We live in a pandemic world, however, so it’s obvious this could be a big factor in why post-launch content has been lackluster so far in Valhalla. That doesn’t keep those updates above criticism, however.

Ubisoft may still play its cards close to its chest as we now have a definitive release date for the first DLC expansion for Valhalla. Called The Wrath of the Druids, this DLC will take Eivor to Ireland where they will have to face the children of Danu. Wrath of the Druids will be released on April 29.