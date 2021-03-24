‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf’ actor George Segal dead at 87ExBulletin







toggle legend Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Actor George Segal who went on to star alongside Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand has passed away at 87 after a career in stage, film and television that spanned more than 60 years. The Oscar nominated actor who recently completed an eighth season on the ABC show The Goldbergs, died Tuesday morning of complications from bypass surgery, his wife, Sonia, said in a statement. “Today we have lost a legend. It has been a real honor to be a small part of George Segal’s incredible legacy,” said series creator Adam Goldberg, who chose Segal to play a comic version of his own grandfather, wrote on Twitter. “By sheer fate, I ended up choosing the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a child at heart with a magical spark,” Goldberg added. Segal was born February 13, 1932 and raised in Great Neck, New York. He began his career in entertainment as banjo player and continued to serve in the United States Army before graduating from Columbia University with a theater degree. Before making his way as a leading man on stage, a struggling young Segal was cleaning the toilets at the Circle in the Square Theater in New York City. He made his debut in 1955 in a production of Molière Don Juan. His first act in the cinema came six years later. But it was his role as a young married teacher in the 1966 classic,Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, which raised him to Hollywood’s A-List and earned him an Oscar nomination. The adaptation of Edward Albee’s play, directed by Mike Nichols, garnered Oscar nominations for the entire cast; Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Sandy Dennis and Segal were all ready for the golden statue, but only Taylor and Dennis won. Despite appearing in at least 70 films, Segal’s later career was revived, in large part, by comedic TV roles that kept him relevant to a younger audience. After playing a series of “dads” in movies throughout the 1990s, he made the same transition to the small screen, most notably as the magazine-owner father on the longtime NBC sitcom. Shoot me. He played a crazy and forgiving grandfather, Albert “Pops” Solomon, on the The Goldbergs since 2013. Abe Hoch, manager and friend of Segal, said he was “saddened by the passing of my close friend and client of many years.” “I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human,” Hoch added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos